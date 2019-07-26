8 leuke kapsels om het warme weer te trotseren Liesbeth De Corte

26 juli 2019

08u04 0 Style Geen idee hoe het bij u zit, maar wij puffen en zweten al enkele dagen. Nu het kwik opnieuw richting de 40 graden stijgt, zitten zelfs onze lokken in de weg. En zo’n klamme nek is knap lastig. Zweet, hete zonnestralen en vochtige lucht: deze kapsels zijn tegen alles bestand.

Kort haar

Wild jongenskopje

Heb jij een pixie cut? Heel veel kanten kan je dan niet uit. Versier met leuke accessoires, zoals enkele spelden of een haarband, of gebruik een zeezoutspray om je coupe een nonchalante out-of-bed-look te geven.

Gevlochten bob

Wie denkt dat vlechten alleen maar weggelegd zijn voor mensen met lange lokken, heeft het mis. Ook iemand met een korte bob kan zich wagen aan wat vlechtwerk. Of je nu kiest voor een ingevlochten exemplaar, een zijdelingse vissengraat of een watervalvlecht: je kan alle kanten uit.

Middellang haar

Twee kleine knotjes

Dubbele knotjes doen meteen denken aan de Spice Girls en dus de jaren 90. Maar ondertussen hebben ze een heuse comeback gemaakt. Speels én fris!

Hoge knot

Zijn twee aparte knotjes iets té apart voor jou? Dan is één dot een gouwe ouwe. Een strakke lage knot, een hoge knot met een scrunchie errond of eentje met een kleurrijke doek in geknoopt. Opties genoeg.

Strakke paardenstaart

Ook de paardenstaart is een klassieker. En laten we eerlijk zijn: met tropische temperaturen doet niets het beter dan een loeistrakke staart.

Lang haar

Staart met bubbels

Wie z’n staart naar een hoger niveau wil tillen, kan er eentje maken met ‘bubbels’. Het enige wat je daarvoor nodig hebt zijn enkele extra kleine rekkertjes.

De gewone vlecht

Ook met een gewone vlecht sla je de plank nooit mis. Maak er eentje of twee én maak ‘m rommelig door hier en daar wat plukken los te trekken.

... of de melkmeisjesvlecht

Simpel, elegant en lekker fris. Zo kan je de melkmeisjesvlecht - ook wel kroonvlecht genoemd - wel omschrijven. Als je de look iets minder chique wil maken, kan je er met een tandenborstel over wrijven voor een warrig resultaat.