7 lingeriemerken die het qua diversiteit véél beter doen dan Victoria’s Secret Timon Van Mechelen

15 november 2018

13u40 0 Style Victoria’s Secret ligt al een tijdlang onder vuur, nadat de marketingbaas van het Amerikaanse lingeriemerk in een interview verkondigde dat plussize modellen en transgenders niet thuishoren in hun modeshow. Vandaag nog stapte CEO Jan Singer op door alle commotie. Nu zijn de lingeriemerken die niet enkel met hoegenaamd ‘perfecte’ modellen werken sowieso dun gezaaid, al zijn er wel enkele voorbeelden die tonen dat het absoluut kan.

1. Savage x Fenty

Toen popster Rihanna haar nieuwe lingeriecollectie voor Sava x Fenty in september voorstelde, presenteerde ze die op een eclectische mix van vrouwen. Denk aan bijvoorbeeld een hoogzwangere Slick Woods of Paloma Eissner die haar vormen toonde in een piepklein lingeriesetje. Voor die keuze werd ze overal ter wereld de hemel in geprezen en kreeg ze lof langs alle kanten. Het werd een van de meest besproken shows van New York Fashion Week.

Meer info: savagex.com.

2. La Fille d’O

De Gentse Murielle Scherre van lingeriemerk La Fille d’O is altijd al een groot voorvechter geweest van een meer diverse modewereld en dat zie je duidelijk terug in haar campagnefoto’s. Van cellulitis tot zichtbaar schaamhaar en cupmaten die fors groter zijn dan die van de gemiddelde Victoria’s Secret Angel, het komt allemaal voorbij.

Meer info: lafilledo.com.

3. Parfait

Het Amerikaanse label Parfait wil er alles aan doen om al hun klanten gezien, gehoord en vertegenwoordigd te laten voelen en dus lanceerden ze onlangs de #PerfectFigure 2.0 campagne waarin 6 zo divers mogelijke vrouwen te zien zijn. Zo poseert onder andere een meisje met de huidaandoening vitiligo voor de camera, iemand in een rolstoel en een dame met zichtbare striemen. Ze willen er mee aantonen dat vrouwen hun lichaam, hoe dat er ook uitziet, moeten omarmen in plaats van zich er slecht over te voelen.

Meer info: parfaitlingerie.com.

4. Sloggi

Voor Sloggi is de belangrijkste drijfveer comfort en dat is ook voelbaar in alle campagnes. Zo lanceerden ze eerder dit jaar nog de ZERO Feel collectie met de ‘Unfasten Yourself’ campagne. Deze was geïnspireerd op vrouwen die heerlijk zichzelf zijn en niets te bewijzen hebben. Ze werkten daarom ook niet samen met modellen, maar met vrouwen die niet het ‘perfecte’ lijf hebben. Zo kozen ze in België bijvoorbeeld voor influencers als Tatyana Beloy, La Vie de Maxime en Ruth Van Soom.

Meer info: sloggi.com.

5. Ophelia Lingerie

Ook bij het jonge Belgische label Ophelia Lingerie van de Antwerpse Ophelia Debisschop hoeft het niet allemaal té perfect te zijn. De meisjes die model staan voor haar label hebben niet allemaal het figuur van een Angel, maar hebben vormen en ‘imperfecties’.

Meer info: ophelialingerie.be.

6. Figleaves

Lang bestaat het Britse Figleaves nog niet, maar ze hebben nu al naam voor zichzelf gemaakt door hun beslissing om de modellen in de campagnes niet langer te bewerken met Photoshop. Ook poseren dames met verschillende lichaamstypes voor de camera en laten ze bijvoorbeeld zien dat élke vrouw rollen heeft als ze gaat zitten en dat dat perfect normaal is.

Meer info: figleaves.com.

7. Lonely Lingerie

Nog wat verder weg van huis, uit Nieuw-Zeeland, komt Lonely Lingerie. Waar zij in het begin wel nog samenwerkten met standaard modellen, hebben ze het roer een tijd geleden volledig omgeslagen. Nu zijn alle soorten vrouwen in hun campagnes te zien, met tatoeages, okselhaar, striemen, buikje en zelfs al borstvoedend.

Meer info: lonelylabel.com.