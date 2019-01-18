7 foodinfluencers onthullen hun beste tips om mooie Instagramfoto's te maken

Nele Annemans

18 januari 2019

14u06

Ook altijd jaloers op die prachtige Instagramfoto's van foodbloggers? Deze 7 influencers delen graag hun beste tips zodat jouw salade met avocado er ook zo perfect gestyled uitziet als die van hen.

1. Doe research

“Als ik inspiratie nodig heb om bijvoorbeeld mijn pancakes te stylen, ga ik op Pinterest op zoek naar ‘pancakes fotografie’. Je krijgt dan een heleboel foto’s van hoe anderen op een prachtige manier hun pancakes stylen. Uiteraard zal je foto er nooit hetzelfde uitzien, maar het bestuderen van andere foto’s die je mooi vindt, kan je helpen om je eigen stijl te ontwikkelen.”

Rebecca Firth van @displacedhousewife en Displaced Housewife.

2. Zorg ervoor dat je eten kleurrijk is

“Zorg ervoor dat wat je fotografeert voldoende kleuren heeft, of dat nu in de vorm is van een garnering, een avocado, groenten ... Je hebt een echte eyecatcher nodig.”

Gaby Dalkin van @whatsgabycookin en What’s Gaby Cooking

3. Denk na over patronen

“Ogen houden van herkenbare vormen zodat je er telkens opnieuw naar kan kijken. Denk aan cirkels, vierkanten, golvende lijnen ... Rangschik ze ook om wat structuur te creëren. Je ziet voortdurend op Instagram foto’s van 12 mooie pancakes op elkaar, een close-upbeeld van een stapel rijpe aardbeien verschijnen. Waag je daar dus zeker ook eens aan.”

Jerrelle Guy van @chocolateforbasil en Chocolate For Basil

4. Draai je telefoon ondersteboven

“Draai je telefoon ondersteboven als je je gerecht fotografeert. Zo creëer je een betere close-uphoek. Maak ook elke keer je lens schoon als je een foto neemt zodat je beeld niet wazig is.”

Monique Volz van @ambitiouskitchen en Ambitious Kitchen

5. Fotografeer alles in natuurlijk licht

“Gebruik altijd natuurlijk licht. En hoe meer je fotografeert, hoe beter je erin zal worden. Probeer op verschillende tijdstippen van de dag foto’s te nemen en met verschillende lichtinvallen om de beste look te vinden.”

Maria Lichty van @twopeasandpod en Two Peas & Their Pod

6. Ga op zoek naar leuke rekwisieten

“Ik hou ervan om naar antiekwinkeltjes te gaan voor leuke voedselrekwisieten. Ik ga altijd op zoek naar antiek zilverwerk. Dat ziet er minder glanzend uit waardoor je geen last hebt van die vreselijke weerkaatsing als je het fotografeert. En hoe kleiner je borden, hoe beter. Als je grote borden gebruikt, gaat je maaltijd immers verloren op het bord.”

Alex Snodgrass van @thedefineddish en The Defined Dish

7. Wees niet beschaamd om je foto’s te bewerken

“Ik bewerk mijn foto’s altijd een beetje. Vooral de helderheid, het contrast en de verzadiging - om de kleuren te versterken en meer te laten opvallen - pas ik aan. Daardoor creëer je levendigere foto’s.”

Gena Hamshaw van @thefullhelping en The Full Helping