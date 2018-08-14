7 betaalbare kledingitems die pieken op Instagram en straks uitverkocht zijn Timon Van Mechelen

14 augustus 2018

16u21 0 Style Het valt moeilijk te voorspellen en verklaren, maar soms zijn er van die kledingstukken die uit het niets razend populair worden op Instagram en binnen de kortste keren uitverkocht zijn. Denk maar aan die rok van Réalisation Par waar we Het valt moeilijk te voorspellen en verklaren, maar soms zijn er van die kledingstukken die uit het niets razend populair worden op Instagram en binnen de kortste keren uitverkocht zijn. Denk maar aan die rok van Réalisation Par waar we hier al over schreven. We lijsten 7 van zo'n ‘it-items’ op, die je nu snel moet scoren voor ze overal de deur uit zijn.

1. De schelpenketting

Populair in de jaren negentig bij boysbandleden, nu zien we er talloze influencers mee rondlopen. De schelpenketting wordt anno 2018 zowel gedragen rond de nek als enkels en komt ook terug in oorbelvorm. Extra leuk: ze kosten amper iets en zijn makkelijk te vinden op bijvoorbeeld Etsy en via Zara.

2. Een volumineuze jurk van COS

Hoewel deze jurk helemaal nog niet zo lang te koop is, zien we er op Instagram steeds meer meisjes in poseren. De groen-grijze tint past eigenlijk goed bij elk seizoen en de ruime vorm bedekt zones waar je minder tevreden over bent. Online en in de winkels van de Zweedse keten te koop voor € 99,00 euro.

3. Het hemd met slangenprint van Zara

De blouse in kwestie is op korte tijd zo populair geworden, dat hij online nu al bijna volledig uitverkocht is. Wel is hij in bepaalde winkels in ons land nog te koop voor € 49,95.

4. Tasje met net rond van Mango

Het kleine ronde tasje is beschikbaar in drie verschillende kleuren, heeft een hip netje rond zich en bevat binnenin een stoffen tasje zodat je spullen er niet uitvallen. Voor € 49,99 is het de jouwe! Online en in de winkels te koop.

5. De bollenjurk van Gestuz

Met de barbieroze kleur en de oranje bollen, is deze jurk op zen minst opvallend te noemen. Maar daarom niet minder geliefd door modemeisjes op Instagram. Voor € 179,95 de jouwe.

6. De terracotta jurk van & Other Stories

We schreven eerder al dat terracotta dé trendkleur van het moment is, en vooral deze jurk van & Other Stories doet het de laatste tijd heel goed op Instagram. Online en in de winkels te koop voor € 89,00.

7. Tas met houten balletjes van Mango

Een ander tasje van Mango dat we veel zien voorbijkomen is dit exemplaar dat gemaakt is van allemaal houten balletjes. Er past amper iets in en lijkt ons op geen enkele manier praktisch, maar mooi is het wel. Online en in de winkels te koop voor € 39,99.