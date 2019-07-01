5 x de leukste haartrends voor het festivalseizoen Valérie Wauters

01 juli 2019

14u01

Bron: Elite Daily 0 Style Naast je favoriete bands checken draait het op de festivalweide toch ook altijd een beetje rond zien en gezien worden. Wij verzamelden daarom de hotste haartrends voor dit festivalseizoen.

1. Half omhoog, half naar beneden

Op een festival breng je - als het weer wat meezit natuurlijk - heel wat uurtjes door in de schroeiende zon. Je haar uit je gezicht houden is op zo’n moment het beste wat je kan doen om het hoofd toch nog een beetje koel te houden. De helft van je haar in een staartje of een knot boven op je hoofd en de andere helft van je haar gewoon sluik naar beneden zorgt er niet alleen voor dat je nek beschermd is tegen de zon, maar voelt ook net iets koeler aan dan wanneer al je lokken stijl naar beneden hangen. En, niet onbelangrijk: het ziet er natuurlijk ook nog eens goed uit.

2. Een losse vlecht

Denk je bij het zien van bovenstaande foto spontaan ‘dat kan ik nooit’? Dan ben je vast niet alleen. Een losse vlecht in je haar maken vergt misschien wat oefening, maar is uiteindelijk makkelijker te verwezenlijken dan je denkt. Begin door met je krultang enkele grote, losse krullen in je lokken te maken. Bewerk je haar vervolgens met een texturizing spray om het wat meer grip te geven. Vlecht het daarna in, maak de vlecht onderaan vast en trek vervolgens voorzichtig (we herhalen: voorzichtig!) je lokken wat losser, tot er een charmant warrig effect ontstaat. Fixeer je vlecht daarna met een sterke haarspray om alles op z’n plek te houden.

3. Tijdelijke pastelkleuren

Het festivalseizoen is het ideale moment om te experimenteren met je haarkleur. Sta je een beetje huiverachtig tegen het gebruiken van een permanente kleuring? Dan zijn er gelukkig tal van opties in de winkel verkrijgbaar om je lokken voor enkele uren, een dag of een week van een opvallend tintje te voorzien.

4. Twee dotjes

Ga je voor een schattige look? Dan zijn deze twee dotjes laag in je nek of hoog op je hoofd misschien wel jouw ding. Om deze look zelf thuis te maken verdeel je je haar in een middenscheiding. Neem vervolgens het haar van één kant en begin het weg van je gezicht te draaien. Draait tot je helemaal aan de onderkant bent en wikkel het daarna om zichzelf tot je een dotje hebt. Voor de variant hoog op je hoofd vlecht je je lokken van onder naar boven in en maak je bovenop je hoofd een dotje. Zet vast met een elastiekje en schuivertjes en fixeer vervolgens met haarlak.

5. Een hoge paardenstaart

Belooft het echt loeiheet te worden op de festivalweide? Dan is een hoge paardenstaart ongetwijfeld jouw beste keuze. Wil je toch wat extra body geven aan je staartje, dan kan je altijd een volumepoeder of -spray gebruiken, in combinatie met een textuurspray, om zo je staart van alledaags naar festivalproof te transformeren.