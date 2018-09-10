5 nail-art trends voor de herfst die je moet zien
1. Accentnagels
Hou je nagellak zo neutraal mogelijk, maar voeg een opvallend accent toe op bijvoorbeeld je wijs- of ringvinger.
2. Donkerblauw
Ben jij een liefhebber van klassiek zwart op je vingers tijdens de koudere maanden van het jaar? Dan is deze trend misschien wel iets voor jou. Donkerblauw heeft dezelfde tijdloze vibe als zwart, maar oogt net iets anders.
3. Juwelen
Wie zegt dat nail-art moet stoppen bij je nagels? Lijm een (fake) diamantje vast op je bovenste vingerkootje om je manicure wat extra kracht bij te zetten. Lijm om nepwimpers vast te zetten werkt hiervoor trouwens perfect.
4. Bring on the bling
Een zwarte basislak, met daarop een flinke portie bling: jouw nagels worden dit najaar ongetwijfeld echte eyecatchers.
5. Vrolijke printjes
Printjes doen het het komende seizoen niet alleen goed in je garderobe, maar ook op je nagels.
