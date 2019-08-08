4 verrassende kleurencombinaties waar influencers dol op zijn LDC

08 augustus 2019

Niets mis met zwart, wit en basic jeans, maar tijdens de zomer mag een outfit al eens knallen. Zoals wel vaker in het modewereldje geven influencers het goede voorbeeld door verrassende kleuren te mixen en te matchen. Watch & learn!

Groen en paars

De meest trendy kleuren van het moment? Dat zijn lila en groen. Je zou het op het eerste gezicht niet denken, maar die twee tinten passen ook perfect samen. Zéker als je kiest voor de zachte pastelvariant.

Roze en geel

Kanarie, saffraan, mosterd of oker. Ook geel is een van de populairste modekleuren van het moment. Niet zo vreemd, want het doet echt verlangen naar zomer. In combinatie met een zachtroze tint zorg je ervoor dat de felle toets van geel des te harder opvalt.

Roze en rood

Jarenlang beweerde de fashion police dat je rood en roze niet samen mocht dragen. Dankzij modehuizen als Isabel Marant, Oscar de la Renta, Opening Ceremony en Hermès weten we nu wel beter.

Groen en oranje

Groen en oranje zijn sowieso geen voor de hand liggende kleuren om in je kleerkast te hangen. Laat staan dat we er ooit aan hadden gedacht om ze te combineren, maar het werkt wel degelijk én doet je wegdromen naar zomerse oorden.