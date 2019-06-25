4 tips die de zware oorbellentrend gemakkelijker maken mv

Bron: whowhatwear

Bron: whowhatwear 0 Style Abstracte vormen en hoe groter, hoe liever: veel meer kan er niet gezegd worden over de oorbeltrends voor dit seizoen. Een statement maken met je oorbellen en je bent good to go. Maar zo’n groot paar kan wel een impact hebben op je oren. Voor je je favoriete paar de deur wijst, geven we enkele tips voor hoe je de trend draagbaar houdt.

1. Verdeel het gewicht

Een van de grootste problemen bij zware oorbellen is niet per se het gewicht, maar vooral hoe het verdeeld wordt. Oorbellen worden zo ontworpen dat ze een enorme druk uitoefenen op een klein deel van je oor. Probeer een klein en haast onzichtbaar plaatje aan te brengen op de achterkant van je oor, zo haal je wat druk weg.

2. Kies clip-ons

Oma knows best. Kan je zware oorbellen echt niet verdragen? Kies dan voor een trendy paar dat je gewoon kan vastklippen op je oorlel. Daarnaast kan je je oorbellen ook aanpassen naar clip-ons met handige converters.

3. Draag ze niet te vaak

Hoe zwaar je favoriete paar ook mag zijn, creëer de gewoonte van ze uit te doen zodra je thuiskomt. Dat is een goede tactiek voor dames die van extreem zware oorbellen houden, omdat je gaatjes dan zeker niet kunnen doorscheuren.

4. Shop slim

De kans is groot dat je al een paar hebt dat een speciale plaats in je hart heeft, maar probeer in de toekomst na te denken voor je shopt. Veel oorbellen die er zwaar uitzien, zijn gemaakt uit licht hout of licht metaal die je een fijne look bezorgen met een minimum aan pijn.