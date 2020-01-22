2020: het jaar waarin het nektapijt terug hip wordt Margo Verhasselt

Bron: Glamour 0 Style “I want my mullet back”, zong Billy Ray Cyrus ooit uit volle borst. En je weet wat ze zeggen: history repeats itself. Niet alleen in het geval van Billy Ray. De mullet of het nektapijt lijkt een revival te maken en is op de een of andere manier ook stijlvol geworden.

Alles komt ooit terug. Maar anders dan die ex die elke kerst opnieuw zijn liefde voor je betuigt, zijn sommige herinneringen uit het verleden wél leuk. Een trend die terug de kop opsteekt en niet meer alleen gereserveerd blijft voor ongemakkelijke familiefoto’s en rockbands uit de 80's? Het nektapijt.

Zoals met de meeste trends, maakte ook deze zijn terugkeer op de catwalk (bedank Gucci en YSL maar) en in campagnes van luxemerken. Maar ook op Instagram wordt de mullet opnieuw populair onder influencers en sterren. Miley Cyrus was bijvoorbeeld recent te zien met een 'business in the front, party in the back’-kopje. Maar haar modern nektapijt is een pak stijlvoller dan dat van haar vader.

Maar hoe komt het in godsnaam dat de mullet opnieuw sociaal aanvaard is?

Laurie Heaps, mastermind achter Euphoria-ster Barbie Ferreira’s mullet, is van mening dat het allemaal te maken heeft met een nieuwe garde Generatie Z-ers. “2020 is het jaar waarin we veel meer gaan experimenteren, maar zoals dat met alle trends gaat, is er een tijd van komen en gaan”, legt ze uit aan modemagazine Glamour. “We voelen ons meer vrij, breken met normen en gaan in tegen de stroom. Deze look is gewaagd en sterk. Vrouwen durven zichzelf meer te uiten en stijlen zoals de mullet helpen daarbij.”

Maar uiteraard, het is niet omdat beroemde mensen de look cool doen lijken op Instagram, dat het het waard is om de schaar in jouw geliefde lokken te zetten. En dat moet ook niet. Met een froefroe ben je al goed op weg. Van Kaia Gerber tot Dakota Johnson, haast iedereen in Hollywood probeerde het voorbije jaar een slordige froe uit met daarna een wetlook waardoor je de mullet imiteert zonder centimeters te verliezen. “We gaan veel meer textuur en slordigheid zien dit jaar, deze stijl past dan ook bij iedereen”, stelt Heaps.