15 x zomeroutfit inspiratie voor dames met curves

I’ve been having long conversations with one of my best friends about self-worth. One of my biggest takeaways has been kindness TO YOURSELF is the greatest gift. Don’t beat yourself up. Take care of you. Don’t rely on anyone else to love you like YOU love you. You’re allowed to pick and choose who receives your love, in whatever form it may be, and if you think you’ve mistakingly offered it to someone forgive yourself and move on. YOU HAVE THE POWER. “Knowing your worth is a process, and you have control and can take ownership of it”. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have such great friends. ❤️ #selflove #selfworth #goodvibes #sometimessadvibes #notgonnalie lol
〰️Sunshine on my mind🌞〰️ • • • 📸 @andre_van_tessel_ #boohoo #boohooplus #sizehero #fashionisfun #unlabelyourself #bodypositive #stylehasnosize #vintagestyle #whatimwearing #ootdinspo #styleinspo #fashionrebel #selflove #daretowear #nomorelabels #inbetweenie #selfloveclub #bodypositive #sizediversity #bedifferent #beyourself #daretowear
Yesterday evening, before heading in to the Sunderland Empire for an absolutely delightful time at @matildathemusical! It was my first time seeing a musical performed live and I was enthralled throughout 😍 Hugest thanks to @michellehopewell for arranging this wonderful evening for us and for the most memorable performance as Mrs. Phelps! You're the bestttt 💗 PS: My dress is still available in all sizes on ASOS and I've popped a link to it in my bio!
Who What Wear (@whowhatwearcollection) makes getting dressed easy with their abundance of matching coordinates like this super cute leaf print short set. This look is vacation ready and will be in my luggage a lot this summer season. Click the link in my bio to see why I love matching coordinates and a few of my favorite matchy matchy looks! #NikkiFreestyle #targetstyle --------------------------------------------------------------------- Download the LIKEtoKNOW.it app to shop this pic via screenshot Screenshot. The LIKEtoKNOW.it app, available now from the App/Play Store! @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2w8M9 #liketkit #LTKsalealert #LTKstyletip #LTKcurves #NikkiFreeStyle #whowhatwear #whowhatwearing
I found my Happy Place @wearehappyplace ✨💫✨ #wearehappyplace #happyplace #lalife #losangeles #monkistyle #sneakerhead #hypebae #baesmentapproved #daniellevangrondelle #dvgsworld #curvesarein #curvesfordays #celebratemysize #asos #asseenonme #nike #gucci #ootd #fashionbombdaily #curvytopmodel #printqueen #overalls #loveit #funday #teamcurvy
We went from winter to summer now we are back to Spring ! I am confused AF. . . .Skirt and top ( dress worn as a top) from Asos .Shoes: Target . #plussize #fatshion #psblogger#plussizeblogger #plussizestyle#plussizeclothing #honormycurves #plussizefashion #psootd #psfashion #skirt #howto #curvyfashion#beautybeyondsize #whowhatwearing #justbehue #springoutfit #canadianblogger #canadianbloggers #torontoblogger #torontomom #midiskirt #canadianmom #mixingcolors #thecolormix #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlswhoblog #howihue
Yesterday’s #ootd wearing a dress from @gabunion’s collection at NY&Co that I hope gets restocked ASAP because it’s a MUST-HAVE! (Additional pic of the dress in my story ☺️) 👉🏼 Outfit details are linked in my profile and In case you missed it yesterday, I’m sharing tips on how to make any outfit look expensive whether your clothing is or not, over on the blog at GirlWithCurves.com 🙌🏼 http://liketk.it/2vL3M #liketkit @liketoknow.it . . . . . #whatiwore #gabrielleunion #outfittoday #outfitshare #newyorkandcompany #stripedress #girlwithcurves #taneshaawasthi #nyc #streetstyle #streetfashion #curvystyle #curvyblogger #curvyfashion #igstyle #nyfashion #nystyle #newyorkstyle #newyorkfashion #sanfranciscoblogger
