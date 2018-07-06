15 x zomeroutfit inspiratie voor dames met curves

    • Timon Van Mechelen
Instagram
Style Voor iedereen die écht geen inspiratie heeft wat aan te trekken met haar figuur deze zomer, verzamelden we 15 leuke outfits om te kopiëren. Want ja hoor, je kunt er minstens even leuk uitzien met curves.  

I’ve been having long conversations with one of my best friends about self-worth. One of my biggest takeaways has been kindness TO YOURSELF is the greatest gift. Don’t beat yourself up. Take care of you. Don’t rely on anyone else to love you like YOU love you. You’re allowed to pick and choose who receives your love, in whatever form it may be, and if you think you’ve mistakingly offered it to someone forgive yourself and move on. YOU HAVE THE POWER. “Knowing your worth is a process, and you have control and can take ownership of it”. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have such great friends. ❤️ #selflove #selfworth #goodvibes #sometimessadvibes #notgonnalie lol

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@kellyaugustineb) op

Uniform.

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@enfacedl) op

Feeling myself (and those flowers) 😌🌸 Had a lovely night in Kokkári yesterday. Such a cute spot. Def one to visit when you come to Samos. #happyisnotadresssize #f21xme

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@mayralouise) op

〰️Sunshine on my mind🌞〰️ • • • 📸 @andre_van_tessel_ #boohoo #boohooplus #sizehero #fashionisfun #unlabelyourself #bodypositive #stylehasnosize #vintagestyle #whatimwearing #ootdinspo #styleinspo #fashionrebel #selflove #daretowear #nomorelabels #inbetweenie #selfloveclub #bodypositive #sizediversity #bedifferent #beyourself #daretowear

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@stylehasnosize_official) op

Yesterday evening, before heading in to the Sunderland Empire for an absolutely delightful time at @matildathemusical! It was my first time seeing a musical performed live and I was enthralled throughout 😍 Hugest thanks to @michellehopewell for arranging this wonderful evening for us and for the most memorable performance as Mrs. Phelps! You&#39;re the bestttt 💗 PS: My dress is still available in all sizes on ASOS and I&#39;ve popped a link to it in my bio!

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@kittehinfurs) op

How many days in a row can I wear this @premme.us set before I start getting looks 👀

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gabifresh) op

Who What Wear (@whowhatwearcollection) makes getting dressed easy with their abundance of matching coordinates like this super cute leaf print short set. This look is vacation ready and will be in my luggage a lot this summer season. Click the link in my bio to see why I love matching coordinates and a few of my favorite matchy matchy looks! #NikkiFreestyle #targetstyle --------------------------------------------------------------------- Download the LIKEtoKNOW.it app to shop this pic via screenshot Screenshot. The LIKEtoKNOW.it app, available now from the App/Play Store! @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2w8M9 #liketkit #LTKsalealert #LTKstyletip #LTKcurves #NikkiFreeStyle #whowhatwear #whowhatwearing

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@iamnikkifree) op

I found my Happy Place @wearehappyplace ✨💫✨ #wearehappyplace #happyplace #lalife #losangeles #monkistyle #sneakerhead #hypebae #baesmentapproved #daniellevangrondelle #dvgsworld #curvesarein #curvesfordays #celebratemysize #asos #asseenonme #nike #gucci #ootd #fashionbombdaily #curvytopmodel #printqueen #overalls #loveit #funday #teamcurvy

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@daniellevangrondellemodel) op

Can’t go 50 / 50 with no hoe 🥥 entire fit @prettylittlething #ootd #pltstyle #greece

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@nadiaaboulhosn) op

Monday deserves a little leg right? Discussing my favorite dress by @gabunion For @nyandcompany and how I find the right size for my midsection. 📷 @sub.urbancreative, link in bio!

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jenesaisquoithe) op

Terry’s. 🍫🍊 ___ 📸 - @fordtography

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@nerdabouttown) op

Un #ootd en photo. Je porte un top @ibilolabygaelleprudencio et un pantalon @forever21plus des sandales @sezane Je vous mets les liens dans ma story en UNE OOTD sur mon profil. #whatiwore #stephaniezwicky #babesofibilola #sezane

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@stephaniezwicky) op

Rare iPhone photo on the feed but I’m kind of loving my outfit today so I had to share! @eloquii T-shirt with @toastmeetsworld and fam, @loft skirt, @converse sneakers, and @chanelofficial bag! 😘😘😘 #xoq

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@curvygirlchic) op

We went from winter to summer now we are back to Spring ! I am confused AF. . . .Skirt and top ( dress worn as a top) from Asos .Shoes: Target . #plussize #fatshion #psblogger#plussizeblogger #plussizestyle#plussizeclothing #honormycurves #plussizefashion #psootd #psfashion #skirt #howto  #curvyfashion#beautybeyondsize  #whowhatwearing #justbehue #springoutfit #canadianblogger #canadianbloggers #torontoblogger #torontomom #midiskirt #canadianmom #mixingcolors #thecolormix #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlswhoblog #howihue

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@mycurvesndcurls) op

Yesterday’s #ootd wearing a dress from @gabunion’s collection at NY&amp;Co that I hope gets restocked ASAP because it’s a MUST-HAVE! (Additional pic of the dress in my story ☺️) 👉🏼 Outfit details are linked in my profile and In case you missed it yesterday, I’m sharing tips on how to make any outfit look expensive whether your clothing is or not, over on the blog at GirlWithCurves.com 🙌🏼 http://liketk.it/2vL3M #liketkit @liketoknow.it . . . . . #whatiwore #gabrielleunion #outfittoday #outfitshare #newyorkandcompany #stripedress #girlwithcurves #taneshaawasthi #nyc #streetstyle #streetfashion #curvystyle #curvyblogger #curvyfashion #igstyle #nyfashion #nystyle #newyorkstyle #newyorkfashion #sanfranciscoblogger

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@girlwithcurves) op

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen