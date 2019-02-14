15 jaar na ‘Sex and the City’ is het kapsel van Carrie Bradshaw opnieuw hip TVM

14 februari 2019

14u48

Bron: Who What Wear 0 Style Het mag dan al 15 jaar geleden zijn dat er nog nieuwe afleveringen van ‘Sex and the City’ op de buis kwamen, hoofdpersonage Carrie Bradshaw is en blijft een bron van stijlinspiratie. Niet alleen voor haar outfits, ook haar kapsel maakt nu een comeback.

“I will never be the woman with the perfect hair who can wear white and not spill on it”, zei Bradshaw ooit in de serie. En net die nonchalance en het niet-perfecte aan haar kapsel is nu weer in trek. Volgens modewebsite Who What Wear gaat het specifiek om haar kapsel uit seizoen 2 waarbij de bovenkant stijl is en begint te krullen in de lengte. Minder volumineus dan haar lokken in seizoen 1 en warriger dan haar perfect gestylede kapsel in seizoen 4.

Onze beautyredactrice Sophie Vereycken beschrijft het als de ‘out-of-bed-look 2.0’. Een kapsel dat eruitziet alsof je er zo mee wakker bent geworden, maar waar eigenlijk best wel wat moeite in is gekropen. Wie van nature gezegend is met een bos krullen heeft het alleszins wel makkelijker. “Dan hoef je eigenlijk alleen een mousse te gebruiken voor wat extra volume, maar kies wel een product uit dat je krullen niet verzwaart. Zoals de Volumizing Mousse van Moroccanoil”, zegt Sophie. Eventueel kun je ook nog de bovenkant van je kapsel een beetje steiler maken met een steiltang en een paar loken creperen zodat het er extra warrig uitziet.

Wie steile lokken heeft, zal wat meer moeite moeten doen. Al hoef je ook niet te overdrijven, want het leuke aan dit kapsel is net dat het er niet perfect hoeft uit te zien. Een makkelijke en goedkope truc is om voor het slapen gaan je haar een beetje vochtig te maken en er daarna verschillende dotjes in te maken. Als je ’s ochtends dan nog enkele lokken bijkrult met een krultang, creëer je in een handomdraai het nonchalante Carrie-kapsel. “Droogshampoo helpt om volume toe te voegen en een zeezoutspray maakt het dan weer lekker warrig. Als je vindt dat je haar daar té droog van wordt, kun je ook een Texture Tonic gebruiken zoals deze van Aveda.” Haarspray zorgt er tenslotte voor dat de krullen tegen de middag niet verdwenen zijn.

Nog op zoek naar inspiratie? We zochten enkele recentere voorbeelden van het Carrie-kapsel bij elkaar: