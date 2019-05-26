13-jarig meisje kopieert cover van Vogue met Frida Kahlo LDC

26 mei 2019

12u22

Bron: Teen Vogue 0 Style Vraag aan een 13-jarig meisje wat ze later wil worden, en je krijgt een antwoord à la tandarts, dokter, dierenarts, topatlete, juf of ... gewoonweg beroemd. Maar de Amerikaanse Bella Pincus heeft een andere visie: ze droomt van een carrière als kunstenares. En daar begin je beter vroeg genoeg aan, dacht ze. Momenteel heeft ze een expo lopen met allerlei kopieën van Frida Kahlo.

De expo kwam tot stand met de hulp van haar moeder Ana Pincus, een voormalige styliste, en Brian Bowen Smith, een bevriende fotograaf. Smith is trouwens geen kleine naam. Hij heeft al een heleboel sterren voor z’n lens gehad, waaronder Anne Hathaway, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Aniston en Liam Hemsworth.

“Ik was eerst superverbaasd dat Smith me wilde helpen. Maar ik ben ongelofelijk blij natuurlijk”, reageert Bella Pincus. Pincus had het idee om bekende beelden van Kahlo te kopiëren. Denk aan de cover van Vogue in 1937, maar ook enkele zelfportretten. Haar moeder hielp haar om de outfits samen te stellen. Smith organiseerde een fotoshoot zodat de jonge artieste achteraf de foto’s kon overschilderen en bewerken.

Het 13-jarige meisje wist vanaf het prille begin van het project dat ze iets wou doen met de Mexicaanse schilderes Frida Kahlo. “Ik ben begonnen met research en zag dat ze vaak natuur of dieren verwerkte in haar kunstwerken. Daarom wou ik ook iets met bloemen en papegaaien doen. Ik voelde me geïnspireerd en wou haar authenticiteit bewaren.”

Haar grote droom is om het te schoppen tot kunstenares met een eigen studio, groot genoeg om te schilderen op een canvas van 3 meter hoog. Deze expo lijkt ons alvast een goede kickstart. Ze blijft ook niet stilzitten. Ondertussen is het meisje al begonnen aan haar volgende project: ze wil enkele werken maken die gebaseerd zijn op de natuur. “Ik probeer nu om weer te geven hoe water er eigenlijk uitziet”, legt ze nog uit.