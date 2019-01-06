10 Instagramaccounts ‘over mode’ die je moet volgen in 2019 Timon Van Mechelen

06 januari 2019

10u11 0 Style Influencers die hun outfits tonen genoeg op Instagram, maar er zijn ook tal van accounts die net een parodie maken op mode of je iets willen bijleren over welke merken elkaars ontwerpen zoal kopiëren. Een overzicht van de accounts waarvan wij vinden dat ze jouw volg waard zijn in 2019.

1. Diet Prada

Wat begon als een onschuldig digitaal archief van twee vrienden waarin ze kopietjes verzamelden van kledingstukken, is uitgegroeid tot één van de meest gevreesde stemmen binnen de modewereld. Diet Prada nagelt merken en ontwerpers genadeloos aan de digitale schandpaal en spaart ook celebrities niet. Het waren onder andere zij die de eerste de beelden van de ongepaste gesprekken tussen de Russische ontwerper Gosha Rubchinskiy en de 16-jarige jongen publiceerden, waarna het nieuws wereldwijd viraal ging. Diet Prada heeft ondertussen meer dan 1 miljoen volgers op Instagram en bekende fans als Naomi Campbell en Bella Hadid. Meer weten? We schreven er hier al een uitgebreid artikel over.

2. Maxim Magnus

Eentje van eigen bodem dan: Maxim Magnus is een Antwerps model dat in Londen woont. Ze liep al modeshows voor merken als Alessandra Rich, Paula Knorr en ASAI en werkte mee aan een campagne van Gucci. En ze is ook als jongen geboren, onderging medio 2016 een geslachtsoperatie en is nu een krachtig rolmodel voor de transgendergemeenschap. Zo sprak ze zich onlangs nog vurig uit tegen de uitspraken van de ex-CEO van Victoria’s Secret die vertelde dat hij nooit een transgendermodel zou aannemen.

3. Celeste Barber

Van een helemaal andere categorie is Celeste Barber. De Australische comédienne vult een hele Instagrampagina met imitaties van foto’s van beroemde mensen, waar ze op geweldige wijze de draak mee steekt. Het liefst van al doet ze poses van topmodellen na, om te laten zien dat in het echte leven bijna niemand er zo uitziet als Doutzen en co.

4. Conde Nasty

Benieuwd hoe pakweg een Kate Moss er in haar begindagen uitzag? Of naar de eerste Vogue-cover van Bianca Jagger in 1975? Conde Nasty, niet te verwarren met uitgeverij Condé Nast, verzamelt modefoto’s uit de oude doos die heerlijk nostalgisch aanvoelen.

5. Benjamin Seidler

Designer en illustrator Benjamin Seidler maakt digitale collages die bekende films een high fashion update geven. Zo draagt bijvoorbeeld Marry Poppins de beroemde jas met lagen van Balenciaga en de tweeling uit de horrorklassieker ‘The Shining’ blinkende pakjes uit de nieuwe lente- en zomercollectie van Rodarte.

6. Old Céline

Het Instagramaccount Old Céline is een ode aan Phoebe Philo, voormalig creatief directeur van modehuis Celine. Het werd opgestart nadat haar opvolger Hedi Slimane het roer volledig omgooide en komaf maakte met het minimalisme en de elegantie waar het label bekend omstond toen Philo nog de touwtjes in handen had. Wanhopige fans, en daar zijn er héél veel van, halen nu hun hartje op bij het account waarop je campagnefoto’s of kiekjes van modeshows vindt die dateren uit de 10 jaar dat zij aan het hoofd stond.

7. Celebface

We gebruiken allemaal filters om er beter uit te zien op sociale media, maar als je gevolgd wordt door miljoenen mensen is er natuurlijk wat meer druk om er perfect uit te zien. Celebs bewerken de foto’s die zij online plaatsen dan ook tot in het extreme en het account Celebface onthult wat ze juist allemaal gedaan hebben.

8. Freddiemade

Freddie Smithson is de man achter dit hilarische meme-account, waarop hij politiek en mode met elkaar in contact brengt. Zo is er de bekende foto waarop Donald Trump een paar witte laarzen van Off-White draagt, de Queen in een outfit van Chanel of Meryl Streep in een hippe streetwearlook. Hij maakt ook parodieën op bekende campagnefoto’s, logo’s en politieke strekkingen. Leerrijk en grappig tegelijkertijd.

9. Siduations

Nog zo’n meme-account is Siduations, opgestart door Sidney Prawatyotin. Ook hij combineert mode met de actualiteit, al is zijn account wel iets minder politiek gericht. Hij voorzag enkele modellen tijdens de modeshow van Valentino bijvoorbeeld digitaal van de witte kapjes die de dames uit de hitserie The Handmaid’s Tale dragen.

10. Hey Reilly

Tenslotte is er ook nog Hey Reilly, eveneens een account dat van mode memes maakt en daardoor al samenwerkte met kleppers van merken als Fendi en Gucci. Zijn humor is een tikje droger en soms ook een beetje op het randje, maar het blijft leuk om naar te kijken.