10 celebrities die hun ‘imperfecties’ omarmd hebben TVM

07 augustus 2019

16u20 2 Style Het spleetje tussen de tanden van actrice Dakota Johnson (29) is niet meer en daar is het internet in diepe rouw over. Hoewel het geen bewuste keuze was langs haar kant, maakt het wel duidelijk dat we anno 2019 net zijn gaan houden van mensen hun ‘imperfecties’. Daarom zochten we 10 celebs die voluit trots zijn op hun ‘gebreken’.

1. De kleine borsten van Ariana Grande

Op Instagram schreef de zangeres een tijdje geleden dat ze “amper borsten heeft maar daar totaal niet mee inzit.” Het gaat volgens haar dan ook niet over grote of kleine borsten hebben, maar over van je eigen borsten houden. “Hoe die er ook uitzien.”

2. De striemen van Chrissy Teigen

“Ik denk dat we soms vergeten hoe normale mensen eruitzien”, zei model Chrissy Teigen in de Meredith Vieira show over de foto van haar striemen en blauwen plekken op haar benen die viraal ging. “De standaard ligt zo verschrikkelijk hoog. Mensen veranderen tegenwoordig compleet hoe ze eruitzien. Niemand kan zich daar nog aan spiegelen.”

3. Het spleetje tussen de tanden van Lara Stone

“Mensen vertelden me vaak: ‘laten we dat spleetje tussen je tanden fixen, dan zie je er nog mooier uit’ maar ik vond dat altijd te ver gaan”, vertelde model Lara Stone aan Stylist. “Je moet een olifantenhuid hebben als je er niet wil onderdoor gaan met deze job. Ik had gelukkig zelfvertrouwen genoeg om ermee om te gaan. Ik hou net van mijn tanden.”

4. De puistjes van Kendall Jenner

Vorig jaar verscheen realityster en model Kendall Jenner op de Golden Globes met zichtbare acne op haar gezicht. Hoewel haar dat heel wat applaus op leverde, kreeg ze ook negatieve commentaren. Daar zei ze later het volgende over: “Laat die rotzooi op je gezicht je nooit tegenhouden.”

5. De heupen van Amy Schumer

Met één simpele Instagrampost snoerde comédienne Amy Schumer iedereen de mond over haar heupen. Inclusief hilarische hasthags als #celluliteformyhomies.

6. De afwezige navel van Karolina Kurkova

Model Karolina Kurkova heeft geen navel meer door een operatie in haar kindertijd. Al houdt haar dat niet tegen om in bikini op de catwalk te paraderen.

7. De hamerduimen van Megan Fox

Als kind werd ze er naar eigen zeggen om gepest en had ze een laag zelfbeeld, tot ze leerde haar hamerduimen (een kortere duimvinger met een kleine nagel, net zoals een teen, nvdr.) te omarmen.

8. De grijze haren van Drew Barrymore

Jawel, ook celebs krijgen vroeg of laat te maken met grijze haren. Actrice Drew Barrymore is daar niet eens rouwig om, want ze maakte er zelfs een ludieke Instagrampost over.

9. De cellulitis van Jessie J

“Een beetje spieren ... een beetje cellulitis ... Hou van jezelf ladies! Hou het echt en hou het zelfzeker”, schreef zangeres Jessie J over haar sinaasappelhuid.

10. De psoriasis van Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian mag dan wel bekend staan als beautykoningin, zelfs voor haar is een onberispelijke huid niet vanzelfsprekend. Op haar Instagramaccount vertelde ze al vaak openhartig dat ze last heeft van psoriasis. Onlangs maakte ze er ook een video over.