(vl)echt gemakkelijk: ‘Braided tendrils’ zijn terug uit de videoclips van de jaren ‘90 Roxanne Wellens

02 oktober 2020

11u16 0 Style Skunk hair, een nektapijt, 2020 is duidelijk het jaar van de nineties kapsels. En nu komt er weer een nieuwe (lees: oude) trend bij: braided tendrils, ofwel vlechtjes vooraan je gezicht. Het ziet er superleuk uit en het kost je vooral geen enkele moeite.

De look is zo simpel als hij klinkt: twee kleine vlechtjes aan elke kant van je gezicht. Het resultaat kan zowel boho als grungy zijn, afhankelijk van hoe je ze vlecht. Losse vlechtjes met golvend haar geeft je een natuurlijke look, terwijl strakkere meteen de aandacht trekken en een excentrieke touch toevoegen aan je gezicht. Bovendien doen ze je jukbeenderen mooi uitkomen en passen ze bij elk haartype.

De trend borrelde op in begin maart, toen topmodel Bella Hadid en mode-influencer Devon Lee Carlson ze droegen op de modeweek van Parijs. Nu we allemaal terug wat meer buitenkomen en we onze saaie lockdown paardenstaart maar al te graag achter ons laten, poppen de vlechtjes overal op. Wij zochten een paar voorbeelden voor je uit.