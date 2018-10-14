'Vanilla Lilac' is dé haarkleurtrend voor deze herfst Nele Annemans

14 oktober 2018

13u28

Bron: PureWow, Marie Claire 1 Style Op zoek naar een nieuwe coupe voor deze herfst? Probeer dan eens 'Vanilla Lilac': de dromerige haarkleur die je binnenkort op elk Instagramaccount zal tegenkomen.

Yep, de beautywereld is weer een trend rijker. Dit keer geen opvallende oogschaduw of nude lipstick, maar een wel erg romantische haarkleur: 'Vanilla Lilac'. Ofwel een prachtige mengeling van donkerbruine wortels die vervagen tot vanilletinten en geleidelijk lichter worden aan het einde en overgaan in paarse pasteltinten. Ideaal voor dames die hun haren lieten bleken en hun zomerse strengen willen laten uitgroeien.

Wij selecteerden alvast enkele kiekjes die je kan meenemen naar je volgende kappersbezoek.