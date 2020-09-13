‘Skunk hair' is terug: het kapsel van Cruella de Vil, maar dan stylish Roxanne Wellens

13 september 2020

10u12

Bron: Glamour 0 Style We zijn nog maar juist terug van de kapper die onze coupe corona heeft gefikst, en de nieuwste haarhype lonkt al: skunk hair. Dit duo-kleurenkapsel kennen we al van Cruella de Vil, maar nu tonen celebs en influencers dat het er ook best stijlvol kan uitzien. Wij zijn alvast fan van deze stripe hype.

‘Skunk hair’ komt oorspronkelijk uit de jaren 90, toen celebs de twee voorste lokken van hun haren bleekten in bonte kleuren. Nope, er kwamen toen geen subtiele kleurovergangen aan te pas. Zo’n kapsels horen daarom niet voor niets thuis in het rijtje ‘bad nineties hair’. Hoewel, ook vorig jaar al kleurde de 18-jarige Amerikaanse popster Billie Eilish haar haar in twee verschillende kleuren. Nu is ze om die look bekend: felgroene haarwortels en sluike zwarte lokken. Say what?

Maar ook popidool Dua Lipa (25) rockte het grungy tweekleurenkapsel al, en zette daarmee samen met Eillish de toon voor deze nieuwe trend. De jonge zangeres koos onder andere voor een flashy rood met zwarte hairdo, maar verscheen evengoed al op de rode loper met een mengeling van lichtblond en donkerbruin.

En nu jij?

Betekent dat nu dat je naar de drogisterij moet hollen voor een pak haarkleuring, die je vervolgens zonder pardon op je twee voorste lokken kwakt? Dat kan. Maar voor een failproof resultaat raden we toch aan even langs de kapper te lopen. Wij lijstten hier een paar mogelijkheden voor je op: