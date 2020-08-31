‘Sex and the City’ in ’t echt: deze Instagrampagina toont de meest stijlvolle mannen en vrouwen uit New York Liesbeth De Corte

31 augustus 2020

10u02

Bron: 7sur7 0 Style Waarom series als ‘Sex and the City’ en ‘Gossip Girl’ zo goed scoren? De juicy verhaallijnen, natuurlijk, maar ook dankzij de geweldige outfits die de personages dragen. Om exact dezelfde reden krijgt Instagrampagina @watchingnewyork zo veel aandacht. Dit account verzamelt de coolste street looks in New York.

De bezieler is de Amerikaanse fotograaf Johnny Cirillo. Hij voelde zich geïnspireerd door de hippe vogels van de Big Apple en besloot er een Instagramaccount aan te wijden. In ware paparazzi-stijl fotografeert hij iedereen die er naar zijn mening cool uitziet. Het zijn dus geen bekende influencers of sterren die je hier ziet. Wel doodgewone mensen met een eigenzinnige kledingstijl.

Cirillo verzamelde al meer dan 11.800 volgers met z’n foto’s. Wij verzamelden enkele favoriete posts.