's Werelds bekendste influencer Chiara Ferragni geeft haar jawoord in 4 verschillende trouwjurken TVM

03 september 2018

09u40 0 Style Met meer dan 14 miljoen Instagramvolgers en een jaarlijks inkomen van een paar miljoen euro, is de Italiaanse Chiara Ferragni van The Blonde Salad dé bekendste influencer ter wereld. Afgelopen weekend stapte ze in het huwelijksbootje met rapper Fedez (Federico Leonardo Lucia) en uiteraard was dat een groots gebeuren. De 31-jarige blondine droeg voor de gelegenheid maar liefst 4 verschillende jurken, waaronder drie van Dior en één van Prada.

Waar de meeste bruidjes het al moeilijk vinden om één trouwjurk te vinden, is dat natuurlijk anders als je de bekendste modeblogger ter wereld bent. Voor haar grote dag liet Ferragni zich kleden door Maria Grazia Churi, creatief directeur van Dior, en trok ze ook nog een op maat gemaakt jurkje van Prada aan.

“Het is altijd al mijn droom geweest om in Dior te trouwen,” vertelt Ferragni aan Vogue.com. Zo geschiedde. Op een diner op vrijdagavond, waarbij fans met dranghekken moesten tegengehouden worden, droeg ze een roze glitterjurk met gouden boorden van Prada. Een dag later op het trouwfeest zelf in Palazzo Ducezio, het voormalig stadhuis van de Italiaanse stad Noto, droeg ze een klassieke kanten jurk met lange mouwen en een hoge halslijn van Dior. Om negen uur ’s avonds ruilde ze die in voor een opvallender exemplaar met tule en een bustier om daarna nog een laatste ander kleed aan trekken.

Chiara startte haar blog bijna tien jaar geleden op. Met de hulp van haar man, ook wel de fotograaf van dienst, deelt ze op regelmatige basis haar outfits, reizen en kiekjes uit haar dagelijkse leven met haar schare volgers. Tegenwoordig is zij een van de meest succesvolle bloggers ter wereld, met een jaarinkomen van 7 miljoen euro en zo’n 20 mensen fulltime in dienst. Op het moment van schrijven heeft het blogfenomeen 14,5 miljoen Instagramvolgers, hoewel ze nog weinig van die posts zelf creëert.