Nieuwe Tom Ford campagne oogst haat én liefde Roxanne Wellens

05 februari 2020

10u53

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0 Style Een nieuwe Tom Ford campagne voor mannenonderbroeken veroorzaakt nogal wat ophef. Eén foto in het bijzonder, waarop twee mannen verwikkeld lijken in een passioneel liefdesspel, krijgt veel kritiek én lof.

Hoewel de beruchte foto veel aan de verbeelding overlaat, zijn de reacties erop hevig. Sommigen vinden de afbeelding absoluut niet kunnen, terwijl anderen luid applaudisseren en het normaal vinden dat zo’n foto online wordt gezet: “Het is 2020. Homoseksualiteit bestaat”, klinkt het in de reacties op Instagram.

Tom Ford, die zelf getrouwd is met een man, staat bekend om zijn controversiële, soms gender-overschrijdende werk en vrijzinnige uitspraken. In het verleden kwam er veel kritiek op een advertentie voor Yves Saint Laurent, die een man volledig naakt afbeeldde. Reclame voor Tom Ford parfum, waarbij een naakte vrouw een parfumflesje tussen haar benen had, ging ook niet onopgemerkt voorbij en werd zelfs in een paar landen verbannen.