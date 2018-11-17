‘Mom, I’m fine’-blogger brengt kledinglijn uit mv

17 november 2018

14u02

Bron: De Standaard 0 Style De Brusselse Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez (29) werd bekend dankzij zijn originele reisfoto’s waarin hij telkens de boodschap ‘Mom, I’m fine’ liet zien. Hij stelt vanaf morgen zijn kledinglijn voor die dezelfde boodschap heeft.

Kubben is een ware hit op Instagram, op zijn ‘Mom, I'm fine’-Instagrampagina verzamelde hij zo'n 335.000 volgers. Maar gewoon foto’s maken was niet genoeg, vanaf morgen is zijn eigen kledingcollectie te koop. “Volgers vroegen mij van bij het prille begin hoe ze ook mijn ‘Mom, I’m Fine’-boodschap konden overbrengen. Daarom ben ik uitgelaten om mijn eigen label voor te stellen”, schrijft de Brusselaar op Instagram.

“De ‘Mom, I’m fine’-filosofie gaat verder dan een simpele boodschap aan je ouder geven dat het goed met je gaat. Het is een beweging die ‘durven en geven om’ aanmoedigt.” Daarnaast focuste Kubben erop dat de lijn biologisch, van hoge kwaliteit én fair trade is. Een percentage van de opbrengst gaat dan ook naar zijn ‘Mom, I’m fine’-stichting, een project waarmee hij een school in Mexico probeert te bouwen, gemaakt uit plastic.

De webshop gaat op zondag om 19 uur online.