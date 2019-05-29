“Mijn lichaam, mijn keuze”: Gucci kaart abortusdebat aan Margo Verhasselt

29 mei 2019

14u12

Bron: WWD, Vogue 0 Style Gisteren werd Gucci’s nieuwe Cruise collectie aan de wereld voorgesteld. De creatieve directeur van het Italiaanse modehuis, Alessandro Michele, stuurde modellen de catwalk op in Rome en maakte van de gelegenheid gebruik om een politieke statement de wereld in te sturen.

“Mijn lichaam, mijn keuze.” Het was een van de vele quotes waarmee modellen over de catwalk flaneerden in het Musee Capitolini in Rome. Bij het ontwerpen van de Gucci Cruise 2020-collectie bleef Alessandro Michele trouw aan zijn vertrouwde stijl; de silhouetten, stoffen en typische borduursels waren herkenbaar. Wat wel enorm opviel aan de collectie? De opschriften op de ontwerpen. Michele ging namelijk in op het abortusdebat dat momenteel in de Verenigde Staten plaatsvindt.

Daarnaast werden er ook quotes gebruikt die gendergelijkheidsbewegingen, waaronder ‘Chime for Change’ ( Gucci’s eigen gendergelijkheidscampagne die gelanceerd werd in 2013 nvdr.) en pro-choicebewegingen steunen. “Geen enkele wet moet iemand zeggen wat te doen of wat niet te doen als het gaat om zeer persoonlijke keuzes. Het is ongelooflijk dat er wereldwijd nog steeds mensen zijn die geloven dat ze over het lichaam van een vrouw kunnen beslissen”, zei Michele voor de show tegen modewebsite WWD.