‘Light rainbow’ is de kleurrijkste haartrend van het moment Valérie Wauters

08 juli 2019

14u59 0 Style Kan jij wel een streepje kleur in je leven gebruiken? Dan is de veelkleurige rainbow-haartrend die de voorbije seizoenen furore maakte op de catwalk en op sociale media misschien wel iets voor jou. Voor wie net iets meer schroom voelt om met felgekleurde lokken de deur uit te wandelen, is er nu ook een light variant.

Light rainbow is de net iets subtielere, net iets meer pastelkleurige variant van de opvallende rainbow of unicorn-haartrend. Wij vroegen aan kapper Jelle Bogaerts van kapsalon Human Details waar je rekening mee moet houden als jij ook deze veelkleurige look wil omarmen.

“Er moet eerst en vooral gezegd worden dat pastelkleuren alleen mogelijk zijn op blond haar. Bekijk dus met je kapper of je bereid bent om blond te gaan, moest dat nog niet het geval zijn. Daarnaast moet je er ook rekening mee houden dat pastelkleuren niet erg lang in je haren blijven zitten, en dat je dus meer als blondine zal rondlopen dan met je pastelkleur. De houdbaarheid van je pastellook hangt af van je type haar, en van de regelmaat waarop je het wast. Met elke wasbeurt zal de pastellook vervagen en verminderen. Hou er bovendien ook rekening mee dat wanneer je zeer gevoelig of beschadigd haar hebt, het kan gebeuren dat je pastelkleuren al na 1 wasbeurt verdwenen zijn.”

Welke kleurencombinatie je het best kiest, hangt volgens de kapper ook af van je huid. “Ben jij een warm huidtype of eerder een koel huidtype? De tint van je huid bepaalt welke pastelkleuren het best bij je passen. Ben jij geen blond type? Dan is pastel waarschijnlijk ook niets voor jou.”