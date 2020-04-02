#HomeCouture roept op om catwalkcreaties na te maken Margo Verhasselt

02 april 2020

16u58 0 Style De modewereld gaat door een rouwperiode: het aankomende couture-seizoen werd gecanceld en voor zij die uitkeken naar heel wat spectaculaire creaties, voelt dat een beetje aan als een stomp in de maag. Maar niet getreurd. Er is een oplossing: creëer je eigen couturelook en post die op Instagram met de #HomeCouture.

“Quarantainekoninginnen van over de hele wereld kunnen zich opdirken, Assepoester-stijl, met gigantische baljurken gemaakt uit toiletpapier bijvoorbeeld”, vertelt het brein achter de hashtag George Serventi, een mode-auteur uit Londen.

Looks vanop de catwalk worden nagemaakt uit zowat alle materialen die in huis te vinden zijn. Zo werden jurken van Comme des Garçons, John Galliano’s Maison Margiela couture-collectie en Alexander McQueen’s iconische 2009 Horn of Plenty-show nagemaakt uit karton en zelfs vuilniszakken. Een overzicht.