#greyhairdontcare: deze vrouwen tonen dat grijze lokken niet langer out zijn

30 september 2020

09u11 4 Style Blondes have more fun? Niets van. Het is pas hip om je grijzen haren te laten staan. Actrice Salma Hayek doet het, samen met een heleboel andere vrouwen. “Er bestaan veel vooroordelen wat vrouwen met grijze haren betreft: ze zien er oud uit en zijn dus per definitie out. Ze tellen niet meer mee, laten zich gaan, verzorgen zich niet. Bij mannen bestaan die vooroordelen niet.”

Zie je een eerste grijze haar? Dan was het lange tijd de gewoonte om naar de verf te grijpen. Maar sinds corona zijn veel vrouwen tot inkeer gekomen. Kijk maar naar Salma Hayek (54). De Mexicaans-Amerikaanse actrice toont op Instagram dat ze haar “grijze wijze haren” - zoals ze die zelf noemt - omarmt.



En ze is niet alleen. Sinds de coronacrisis en de heropening van kapsalons laten steeds meer vrouwen hun grijze haren gewoon staan. Uit gemakzucht, als uiting van zelfaanvaardig, als modestatement of als besparing. Maar liefst 7 op de 10 kappers in ons land kregen na de lockdown klanten over de vloer die hun gekleurde haren niet meer wilden bijwerken, maar enkel laten knippen. Dat blijkt uit een eerdere rondvraag van onze HLN-redactie. “20 procent van ons cliënteel heeft beslist om hun grijze haren te laten uitgroeien. Dat is opvallend. Toch is niet iedereen mooi grijs. Daarom proberen we toch bij sommige klanten meer highlights te trekken, want vaak zijn bepaalde haarstukken donkerder dan anderen”, zei Albina Karabag van kapsalon de Cliént uit Hasselt.

Foxes en Vixens

Kortom, grijs haar is in de mode. En dat geldt zowel voor de versie die je bij de drogisterij koopt, als voor natuurlijke, zilverkleurige lokken. Een goede zaak, vindt antropoloog en storyteller Cathérine Ongenae (47): “Er wordt nog té vaak neergekeken op vrouwen met grijze haren.” Om daar paal en perk aan te stellen roept Cathérine vrouwen van alle leeftijden op om via haar Instagrampagina @silver_vixens hun fifty shades of grey zowel virtueel als in het echte leven te etaleren.

“Net zoals dat opgaat voor mensen met een maatje meer, bestaan er een heleboel vooroordelen wat vrouwen met grijze haren betreft”, zo vertelde Cathérine eerder aan NINA. “Ze zien er oud uit en zijn dus per definitie out, tellen niet meer mee, ze laten zich gaan, verzorgen zich niet. Onzin natuurlijk. Je haarkleur zegt niets over wie jij vanbinnen bent.”

“Bij mannen bestaan die vooroordelen niet, toch niet wat grijs worden betreft. Een man die grijs wordt, die krijgt meer aanzien, hij wordt als wijzer en aantrekkelijker beschouwd. Het ‘George Clooney’-effect. Er bestaat zelfs een naam voor zo’n man: Silver Fox. Ik hoorde de term Silver Vixens voor het eerst via mijn vriendin Mieke - zelf ook gezegend met een grijs kopje - die vrouwen met een zilveren haardos al een tijdje zo benoemt. Omdat het tijd werd dat die grijze, knappe man een vrouwelijke tegenhanger kreeg, kozen we dan ook op Instagram voor de naam Silver Vixens. We willen aantonen dat grijs worden ook bij vrouwen meer dan oké is. Meer zelfs, het is gewoon knap!”