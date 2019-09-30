‘Gezichtsimplantaten’ veroveren de catwalk bij Balenciaga TVM

11u52 1 Style Het thema van de lente- en zomermodeshow voor 2020 van Balenciaga afgelopen zondag in Parijs was ‘power dressing’ of f latterende looks die je zelfzeker doen voelen, comfortabel, maar net dat beetje anders. En daar horen volgens Demna Gvasalia, creatief directeur van het merk, ook gezichtsimplantaten bij.

De collectie van het oorspronkelijk Spaanse modehuis bevatte alle typische kantooritems zoals blazers, kostuums en zedige jurken, maar dan telkens met een twist. Denk aan erg brede schouders en extreem uitvergrote silhouetten. Lijnrecht daartegenover waren ook enkele baljurken te zien, uiteraard niet meteen bedoeld om naar het werk te dragen.

Al was er één detail, dat niets met de kleren te maken had, dat er nog het meest uitsprong. Namelijk de extreme gezichtsimplantaten die sommige modellen in hun gezicht hadden zitten. Of althans de make-up die deed lijken alsof ze hun gezicht flink onder handen hadden laten nemen. Hoewel Gvasalia zelf niet uitlegde waarom hij voor deze extreme make-up look had gekozen, gokken we dat het een verwijzing is naar de toenemende populariteit van plastische chirurgie. Wat voor sommigen ook weer hoort bij die eerder genoemde ‘power dressing’.