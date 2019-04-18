'Fish nail art' is de nieuwe nagellaktrend die Instagram verovert Nele Annemans

18 april 2019

07u47

Bron: Elite Daily 4 Style Nu de zon in het land is, is het ook hoog tijd om onze nagels in een nieuw jasje te steken. De trend die momenteel menig Instagramaccount vult? ‘Fish nail art’, jawel, je leest het goed. Als je mee wil zijn met de laatste nagellaktrend vormt de onderwaterwereld dé ideale inspiratiebron.

Zomers, speels, maar onmogelijk om te doen? Think again! De ‘fish nail art’-look is eigenlijk erg eenvoudig te creëren, tenminste als je werkt met een aantal leuke stickers. Breng eerst een doorzichtige topcoat of een doorzichtige gelnagel aan, daarna een sticker met bijvoorbeeld een schattige goudvis of een mooie kreeft op, en dan nog een laagje van je doorzichtige topcoat.

Geen zin om al je nagels te doen? Kies dan voor een accentnagel met een vis-illustratie. Je ringvinger is daarbij altijd een goede keuze, maar ook je duim geeft een leuk effect.

Laat enkele druppeltjes van je doorzichtige nagellak vallen op je nagels voor dit leuke bubbeleffect.