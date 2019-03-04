'Eierdooierogen' is de nieuwe bizarre make-uptrend die Instagram verovert Nele Annemans

04 maart 2019

09u03

Bron: Who What Wear 0 Style Make-upartiesten zijn het erover eens: anno 2019 zeggen we vaarwel tegen de omslachtige oogschaduwpaletten en kiezen we voor felle, eenvoudige oogmake-uplooks. De trend die momenteel hoogtij viert op Instagram? Eierdooierogen.

“Mijn persoonlijke favoriet van het moment zijn de glanzende, felgele oogleden”, vertelt make-upartieste Sara Wren. “Je ziet de eierdooierogen echt overal opduiken op Instagram en ze zijn de zonovergoten, monochrome tegenhanger van de klassieke smoky eye. Ideaal voor de lente die eraan komt.”

Geel lijkt in eerste instantie misschien niet de meest flatterende kleur om je ogen in de kijker te zetten, maar omdat elke huid wel bepaalde tinten geel in zich heeft, ziet de kleur er bij iedereen net wél goed uit. Combineer de gedurfde eierdooierogen met een naturelle make-uplook, volle wenkbrauwen en een nude lipstick.

Geen idee hoe je eraan moet beginnen? Hieronder vind je alvast enkele inspiratiekiekjes van op Instagram.