“Een campagne is niet divers als er een volledig continent ontbreekt”: fotoshoot toont plussize Aziatische vrouwen Valérie Wauters

30 juli 2019

15u03

Bron: Glamour 0 Style Er gaat momenteel een fotoshoot viraal waarin plussize Aziatische vrouwen getoond worden. “Er bestaat een stereotype dat Aziatische vrouwen altijd klein en tenger zijn”, aldus initiatiefneemster Michelle Elman.

Body confidence coach en TEDX spreker Michelle Elman werkte voor haar passieproject samen met fotografe Linda Blacker. Met de fotoshoot wil ze de aandacht vestigen op het gebrek aan Aziatische vrouwen in de media en in de mode.

“Ik werk als coach in de wereld van de body positivity”, zegt Elman over haar project, “maar zelfs wanneer een campagne geprezen wordt om het feit dat ze body positive is, ontbreekt er vaak een volledige groep vrouwen. We moeten met z’n allen gaan begrijpen dat een campagne niet divers is als er een volledig continent ontbreekt.”

“Er bestaat een stereotype dat alle Aziatische vrouwen klein en tenger zijn. Hun afwezigheid in de plussize community betekent vaak dat ik de enige Aziatische vrouw ben op een evenement voor vollere vrouwen. Dat komt volgens mij vooral door het feit dat er quasi nooit plussize vrouwen van Aziatische origine getoond worden in de media. Aziaten vormen de grootste etnische minderheid in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en iedereen verdient het om gezien en vertegenwoordigd te worden.”

Dat was meteen ook dé reden waarom Elman enkele vollere Aziatische dames verzamelde, voor een glamoureuze fotoshoot.