#Bodypositivity: twee vriendinnen tonen dat vrouwen in alle maten en vormen knap zijn Liesbeth De Corte

26 juni 2020

16u02 1 Style De twee vriendinnen Maria Castellanos en Denise Mercedes hebben een totaal verschillende lichaamsbouw, maar ze dragen dezelfde hippe outfits. En dat tonen ze trots op hun sociale media. Hun doel? Een dikke middelvinger opsteken naar de onrealistische schoonheidsidealen.

Maria Castellanos en Denise Mercedes zijn, wat je noemt, typische influencers. Ze poseren in stijlvolle outfits en posten de foto’s vervolgens op hun sociale media. Het enige verschil tussen de twee Amerikaanse meiden? De ene heeft maatje 34, de ander 44. Maar dat vinden ze net fijn. Voor hen heeft een kledingmaat helemaal niets te maken met stijlgevoel. “Ons doel is tonen dat verschillende vrouwen dezelfde kleren kunnen dragen, en dat het er bij de ene evengoed uitziet als bij de andere.”

Een ding is duidelijk: veel mensen delen die mening, want hun Instagramposts verzamelen telkens duizenden likes. Maria en Denise hebben zelfs een eigen hashtag in het leven geroepen: #StyleNotSize. Die gebruiken ze bij elk beeld dat ze online zwieren.

(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)

Sinds kort zitten ze ook op TikTok, en een van hun eerste video’s is al meer dan 1,5 miljoen keer bekeken. Aangemoedigd door dat succes, vinden ze het fijn om de kat de bel aan te binden. Waarom zouden alleen slanke mensen croptops, strakke jurken, minishorts en bikini’s kunnen dragen? Het is mooi bij elke vrouw, ongeacht maten of vormen.



