Stella McCartney brengt duurzame kledinglijn uit Ann Laenen

06 februari 2020

11u47

Bron: Wmagazine 1 Nina De populaire modeontwerpster Stella McCartney lanceert een duurzame collectie waarin de klimaatcrisis centraal staat. Dat doet ze samen met bestsellerauteur Jonathan Safran Foer. De collectie wordt verkocht onder de slogan ‘We are the Weather’, geïnspireerd op het gelijknamige boek van Foer uit 2019, waarin hij stelt dat een plantaardig dieet dé manier is om de planeet te redden.

McCartney, zelf een gepassioneerde vegetariër die het milieu en de rechten van dieren al tientallen jaren centraal stelt in haar merk, voelde zich geïnspireerd om de woorden van Foer tot leven te brengen via mode. Handgeschreven zinnen uit het boek, zoals “we are entirely free to live differently,” verschijnen in de volledig duurzame collectie, gekrabbeld op stukken zoals jumpsuits, broeken, en pufferjassen.

‘We are the Weather’ werd geshoot in samenwerking met fotograaf Lee Whittaker en stylist Lee Trigg. Dat gebeurde op een eiland voor de kust van Canada. Stella McCartney werkt al tientallen jaren met supermodellen. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell en Yasmin Le Bon. Op Instagram werd de collectie voor het eerst aan het grote publiek getoond. Opvallend is wel dat de modellen dit keer geen bekenden zijn. McCartney gebruikte voor de fotoshoot inwoners van het eiland. Zij gingen enkel akkoord als hun naam en woonplaats anoniem bleven.

Weinig ontwerpers in de mode-industrie zijn zo toegewijd aan duurzaamheid als McCartney. ‘We are the Weather’ werd gemaakt met organisch linnen en katoen, gerecyclede kasjmier en duurzame viscose. Dat is waarschijnlijk ook de reden waarom de plaatselijke bevolking akkoord ging met de fotoshoot. De bewoners van het eiland hebben een levensstijl omarmd waarin ze zo min mogelijk invloed hebben op de natuur.

‘We Are the Weather’ is sinds gisteren te koop via www.stellamccartney.com.