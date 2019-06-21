Verrassingsverloving van 2 influencers blijkt grote marketingstunt te zijn Liesbeth De Corte

13u15 0 Seks & Relaties De zomer is vandaag aangebroken. Dat betekent dat je binnenkort waarschijnlijk een heleboel foto’s van trouwfeesten en huwelijksaanzoeken ziet passeren. Ook Instagramster Marissa Casey Fuchs geeft haar volgers een inkijk in haar verloving. In een mum van tijd gingen haar posts viraal, maar nu blijkt dat het aanzoek doorgestoken kaart is.

Doet de naam Marissa Casey Fuchs geen belletje rinkelen? Misschien ken je haar wel als de Fashion Ambitionist, haar online alter ego. Ze heeft alleszins meer dan 193.000 volgers én ze blogt ook over haar reisavonturen en haar outfits. Eerder deze week postte ze een video online die haar vriend, Gabriel Grossman, stiekem had opgestuurd. Daarin vertelde hij dat hij haar ging meenemen op een “bijzonder avontuur” en dat hij “een heel belangrijke vraag wou stellen”. Met andere woorden: Grossman wil z’n vriendin ten huwelijk vragen.

Sindsdien is Fuchs van hot naar her getrokken: van New York naar Miami en Parijs. Haar vriend heeft ze nog steeds niet gevonden, maar - zoals het een influencer beaamt - brengt de Amerikaanse uitgebreid verslag uit op haar sociale media. En dat heeft haar geen windeieren gelegd. Sinds de eerste post met de video heeft ze al 20.000 extra volgers verzameld.

Gedetailleerde planning

Het gevolg: heel wat mensen beginnen zich vragen te stellen. Dit aanzoek, dat al verschillende dagen duurt, lijkt tot in de puntjes perfect te lopen. Hoe kan dat? Het Amerikaanse tijdschrift The Atlantic stelde zichzelf diezelfde vraag en is erachter gekomen dat het hele gedoe een marketingstunt blijkt te zijn.

Blijkbaar heeft de bruidegom in spe maanden op voorhand een voorstel gestuurd naar allerlei merken en organisaties, in de hoop om gesponsord te worden. In het voorstel staat onder meer te lezen waar Fuchs zou zijn, in welke restaurants ze zou eten en welke activiteiten ze zou uitvoeren. En vooral: wat ze ook op Instagram zou posten. Het voorstel en de posts komen grotendeels overeen. Dat laatste doet vermoeden dat Fuchs al langer op de hoogte was van de zogezegde ‘verrassingsverloving’.

Grossman heeft laten weten dat z’n vriendin niets te maken heeft met het aanzoek. Hij beweert dat een zekere Elicia Blaine Evans, een digital marketeer én een goede vriendin van Fuchs, geholpen heeft om het voorstel te maken.

Hoe het ook zij: de meest recente reacties op de Instagrampagina van ‘The Fashion Ambitionist’ liegen er niet om. “Iedereen die denkt dat dit echt is, is idioot. Dit is allemaal opgezet spel. Toegegeven: wel een goede marketingstrategie”, klinkt het. “Waarom blijf je liegen? Het voorstel staat ondertussen al op Twitter” en “Ik hoop uit de grond van mijn hart dat je niet betaald werd voor deze posts”, schrijven andere fans.

Of het koppel daadwerkelijk geld gekregen heeft voor de posts is niet duidelijk. Wel is geweten dat de blondine verschillende brands getagd heeft op Instagram en dat ze al cadeaus van enkele merken gekregen heeft, zo blijkt uit haar Instagram Stories.