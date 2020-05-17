Liefde is liefde: deel net als Frances Lefebure je kusfoto voor de Internationale Dag tegen Homofobie en Transfobie Liesbeth De Corte

17 mei 2020

14u19 7 Seks & Relaties Vandaag, zondag 17 mei, is het IDAHOT. Oftewel: de Internationale Dag tegen Homofobie en Transfobie. Niet onbelangrijk, want nog steeds durven twee op de drie LGBTI-personen (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersexual) in ons land niet hand in hand over straat te lopen. Deel daarom een kusfoto online en roep op tot meer liefde in het openbaar. Of je nu homo, lesbisch, bi of hetero bent.

Naar aanleiding van IDAHOT onderzoekt het Europees Bureau voor de Grondrechten elk jaar hoe het gesteld is met de rechten van holebi’s, transgenders en intersekse personen in alle Europese landen. De resultaten bundelen ze in de zogenoemde Rainbow Index. Goed nieuws: voor het derde jaar op rij staat België op de tweede plaats in die index. Al is er een belangrijke nuancering. De score van ons land stagneert terwijl andere landen erop vooruitgaan.

“Stilstaan is eigenlijk een beetje achteruitgaan”, zo waarschuwt Çavaria is de Vlaamse belangenverdediger van LGBTI+-mensen en koepel van LGBTI+-organisaties. “België moet haar voortrekkersrol op vlak van LGBTI-rechten in Europa blijven opnemen. Anders dalen we volgend jaar in de ranking.”

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Op papier versus realiteit

Uit het onderzoek blijkt ook dat we op papier goed scoren, maar dat er in realiteit nog veel werk aan de winkel is. Voor de studie werden 2.686 landgenoten geïnterviewd. 42 procent gaf aan dat ze het voorbije jaar lastiggevallen zijn omwille hun seksuele oriëntatie, genderidentiteit en/of -expressie. Meer dan 60 procent durft zichzelf niet te zijn in de publieke ruimte uit angst om bedreigd te worden, een op de drie vermijdt om die reden zelfs bepaalde plaatsen.

Kusfoto

Om daar verandering in te brengen, zette ‘Make Belgium Great Again’ een actie op poten. Frances Lefebure, het gezicht van het tv-programma, roept op om een kusfoto te delen op je sociale media. “Liefde is liefde. Of je nu hetero, homo, lesbisch, bi, pan, of wat dan ook bent. Wij willen meer liefde in het straatbeeld. Jij ook? Deel/tag dan (nog eens) je kusfoto”, zo schrijft ze op Instagram.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Onder meer presentatoren Sam De Bruyn, Sean Dhondt en Jolien Roets zwierden een zoenselfie online. Alle foto’s kan je bekijken op de website van Doe Gewoon.