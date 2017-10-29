Dit Instagramaccount is een prachtige ode aan de vrouw in al haar vormen en maten
“Ik heb ‘Ode an die Freude’ opgericht om vrouwen van verschillende achtergronden samen te brengen en met elkaar in gesprek te laten gaan,” vertelt de anonieme oprichtster aan i-D Magazine. “Sociale media biedt veel verschillende visies, maar ik vond dat er een groepsgevoel miste.”
“Ik wil het liefst zoveel mogelijk verschillende vrouwen uit diverse landen verzamelen. Je hoeft dus helemaal zelf niet veel volgers te hebben om het Instagramaccount over te nemen. Als ik je verhaal interessant vind, dan krijg je alle vrijheid om te delen wat je wil. Zo was één van onze eerste gasten een lesbische vrouw uit China, die deelde hoe dat er met haar seksuele geaardheid aan toe gaat in een conservatieve maatschappij.”
Tentoonstelling in Berlijn
“Nog iemand die mij is bijgebleven is Lilas uit Syrië. Ze was net terug naar Damascus verhuisd nadat ze gevlucht was voor de oorlog naar Beiroet. Ze deelde prachtige foto’s van haar thuisstad, ook al was die de voorbije vijf jaar tot een puinhoop herschapen. Daarna zijn heel veel Syrische vrouwen het account beginnen volgen, dat vond ik zo’n mooi teken.”
In het voorjaar komt er in Berlijn een eerste tentoonstelling van ‘Ode an die Freude’ waaraan allemaal vrouwen deelnemen die het account overgenomen hebben. Al is iedereen volgens de oprichtster welkom om deel te nemen.
Nan Goldin Nan one month after being battered 1984 || "Her hair is glossy and well brushed and, in addition to the bright red lipstick, she is wearing dangly earrings and a necklace. She has photographed herself against a piece of dark wooden furniture and a white embroidered curtain that appears bluish in the artificial night-time light. The dark shadows behind her head indicate the use of a flash bulb. As a photographic print, this image exists in an edition of twenty-five. It marks the end of a long-term relationship and a particular period in the artist's life, She has explained the situation leading up to this image: For a number of years I was deeply involved with a man. We were well suited emotionally and the relationship became very interdependent. Jealousy was used to inspire passion. His concept of relationships was rooted in romantic idealism I craved the dependency, the adoration, the satisfaction, the security, but sometimes I felt claustrophobic. We were addicted to the amount of love the relationship supplied ... Things between us started to break down, but neither of us could make the break. The desire was constantly reinspired at the same time that the dissatisfaction became undeniable. Our sexual obsession remained one of the hooks. One night, he battered me severely, almost blinding me. She has said 'I want to show exactly what my world looks like, without glamorisation, without glorification. This is not a bleak world but one in which there is an awareness of pain, a quality of introspection”
WHAT MAKES HOME, HOME? . What's going on in the Syrian theatre scene deserves more credit. An INCREDIBLE Syrian crew has been working on this play "Al Khazan" or The Tank in English. This segment specifically is shedding light on a Syrian father's pain due to his son immigrating to Germany. . Actors: @khaledsh762 @fadi_hawashi Director: @yazan_aldahook . By @09lilass
