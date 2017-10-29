Dit Instagramaccount is een prachtige ode aan de vrouw in al haar vormen en maten Timon Van Mechelen

14u00

Bron: i-D Magazine 1 @tamaralich Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@odeandiefreude) op 20 okt 2017 om 00:07 CEST Seks & Relaties Op het Instagramaccount ‘Ode an die Freude’ staat elke dag een andere vrouw van over de hele wereld aan het roer. Zo deelt de ene dag een studente uit Spanje wat haar die dag bezighoudt, dan weer een Syrische vluchtelinge. Gevoelige thema’s als seksisme, liefde en het heersende schoonheidsideaal worden daarbij niet geschuwd.

“Ik heb ‘Ode an die Freude’ opgericht om vrouwen van verschillende achtergronden samen te brengen en met elkaar in gesprek te laten gaan,” vertelt de anonieme oprichtster aan i-D Magazine. “Sociale media biedt veel verschillende visies, maar ik vond dat er een groepsgevoel miste.”

“Ik wil het liefst zoveel mogelijk verschillende vrouwen uit diverse landen verzamelen. Je hoeft dus helemaal zelf niet veel volgers te hebben om het Instagramaccount over te nemen. Als ik je verhaal interessant vind, dan krijg je alle vrijheid om te delen wat je wil. Zo was één van onze eerste gasten een lesbische vrouw uit China, die deelde hoe dat er met haar seksuele geaardheid aan toe gaat in een conservatieve maatschappij.”

Tentoonstelling in Berlijn

“Nog iemand die mij is bijgebleven is Lilas uit Syrië. Ze was net terug naar Damascus verhuisd nadat ze gevlucht was voor de oorlog naar Beiroet. Ze deelde prachtige foto’s van haar thuisstad, ook al was die de voorbije vijf jaar tot een puinhoop herschapen. Daarna zijn heel veel Syrische vrouwen het account beginnen volgen, dat vond ik zo’n mooi teken.”

In het voorjaar komt er in Berlijn een eerste tentoonstelling van ‘Ode an die Freude’ waaraan allemaal vrouwen deelnemen die het account overgenomen hebben. Al is iedereen volgens de oprichtster welkom om deel te nemen.

@marinachoyy Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@odeandiefreude) op 24 okt 2017 om 10:24 CEST

“Periods are Normal, showing them should be too.” Via @gurlstalk by Daniel Wolf Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@odeandiefreude) op 26 okt 2017 om 15:36 CEST

This picture @webb_norriswebb September 2001 Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@odeandiefreude) op 18 okt 2017 om 22:39 CEST

@winnieharlow Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@odeandiefreude) op 21 okt 2017 om 20:41 CEST

“If all the Woman who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote “me too”. As a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.” #metoo Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@odeandiefreude) op 16 okt 2017 om 15:39 CEST

@jessmaybury Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@odeandiefreude) op 13 okt 2017 om 09:49 CEST