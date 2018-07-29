Deze pakkende fotoreeks kaart verboden liefde over heel de wereld aan Timon Van Mechelen

29 juli 2018

13u50

Bron: Refinery29 0 Seks & Relaties Hoewel ze jaren celstraf riskeren, poseren deze mannen en vrouwen trots voor de lens van de Amerikaanse fotograaf Robin Hammond. Die trok de wereld rond om holebi's te fotograferen in landen waar hun seksuele voorkeur nog steeds verboden is. Of die uit een omgeving komen waarin hun geaardheid niet wordt aanvaard. Met de erg knappe fotoreeks 'Where Love Is Illegal' als resultaat.

Robin Hammond kwam op het idee voor deze fotoreeks, toen hij als fotograaf voor National Geographic in Nigeria was. Daar werden vijf mannen voor zijn ogen gearresteerd en publiekelijk aan de schandpaal genageld, alleen omdat ze homo zijn. Hij besloot als reactie daarop de organisatie Where Love Is Illegal op te starten, die zich inzet voor holebi's in landen waar homoseksualiteit illegaal is. De gelijknamige fotoreeks volgde iets later.



Hammond vond al een kleine honderd mensen uit heel wat verschillende landen die het aandurfden om voor zijn lens te poseren. Onder andere ook de Turkse Kemal uit België. "Ik ben een Turkse moslim en ben uit de kast gekomen toen ik vijftien jaar oud was. Voor mijn familie was dit allesbehalve oké. Daarom ben ik op mezelf gaan wonen met niets op zak toen ik 17 jaar was. Nu twaalf jaar later voel ik me sterker en krachtiger dan ooit," vertelt hij. Kemal is ondertussen getrouwd en heeft een eigen kapsalon in Oudenaarde.

Bekijk een selectie van Hammonds werk hieronder: