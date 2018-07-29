Deze pakkende fotoreeks kaart verboden liefde over heel de wereld aan
Robin Hammond kwam op het idee voor deze fotoreeks, toen hij als fotograaf voor National Geographic in Nigeria was. Daar werden vijf mannen voor zijn ogen gearresteerd en publiekelijk aan de schandpaal genageld, alleen omdat ze homo zijn. Hij besloot als reactie daarop de organisatie Where Love Is Illegal op te starten, die zich inzet voor holebi's in landen waar homoseksualiteit illegaal is. De gelijknamige fotoreeks volgde iets later.
Hammond vond al een kleine honderd mensen uit heel wat verschillende landen die het aandurfden om voor zijn lens te poseren. Onder andere ook de Turkse Kemal uit België. "Ik ben een Turkse moslim en ben uit de kast gekomen toen ik vijftien jaar oud was. Voor mijn familie was dit allesbehalve oké. Daarom ben ik op mezelf gaan wonen met niets op zak toen ik 17 jaar was. Nu twaalf jaar later voel ik me sterker en krachtiger dan ooit," vertelt hij. Kemal is ondertussen getrouwd en heeft een eigen kapsalon in Oudenaarde.
Bekijk een selectie van Hammonds werk hieronder:
“My uncle came to our room, dragged me from the bed. On top of his voice, saying I'm a disgrace, I'm a curse, I'm a criminal that needed to be killed. He went to the kitchen, and got a big wood, and started beating me with it. I bled. He campaigned other people to beat me up, and here, some neighbors came to rescue me, 'cause they wouldn't let me be killed in the neighborhood.” James is a gay man from Uganda. After his uncle attacked him he fled Uganda and became a refugee in Kenya. He hoped for a safer life in Kenya, but was instead met with the same discrimination. “I've been chased from houses, because the citizens think every Ugandan refugee here is a homosexual, and they don't want us to teach our evil habits to their community.” - Many LGBTQI＋ east Africans have sought safety in Kenya. They often find though that homophobia, biphobia and transphobia is just as prevalent. - Where Love is Illegal traveled to Kenya, Mozambique and Ghana with the support of Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf @ejafdn) to continue our work sharing LGBTQI＋ stories of survival and to raise awareness of the impacts of stigma. Around the world, grants made by the Elton John AIDS Foundation make possible the work of countless community-rooted organizations that touch the lives of millions every day. For more information, and to join the fight, visit www.ejaf.org - Click the link in our profile to read James’ story and to see how to share your own experience of #survival and #discrimination and learn how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
“I never took the hate that came with it seriously till this one time I was physically assaulted by two men outside a very crowded subway and a mob gathered to watch while they threw homophobic slurs at me.” Pulkit (@pulkitxmogha) is a #queer man from #India. He survived the attack and changing houses so the mob couldn’t find him, but Pulkit was shaken…at first. “I channeled that anger and came back stronger, because I see these photos as a form of activism. Virtually now, because I hope it gives more visibility to queer presence in India so someday physical spaces will offer the same respite.” - Read Pulkit’s story shared with the #WhereLoveIsIllegal campaign, a platform for #LGBTI stories of #discrimination and #survival, at the link in our profile. At the link you can also see how to share your own experience of #discrimination and #survival and how you can support. #loveislove Photo provided by Pulkit. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival, follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal.
“My mother told me that I had to take a test at the time. I did not take it very seriously, but I knew that I got involved with people infected, who I had sex with ...those people using no protection.” Jennifer is a #transgender woman from #Mozambique. Jennifer faced discrimination due to her gender identity causing her to lose jobs. She turned to sex work as a means of survival, however sex work is risky and has exposed her to HIV. “After taking the test, the test was positive. And when it was positive, I came back home and I did not tell anybody about it. My mother asked, and I always said ‘ahh I have not done it yet’ but I was already taking medication. So I was ashamed of it all at that time I was going to get more medication then I gave up on medication.” - In Mozambique more than a third of gay men and transgender women have HIV, but, because of stigma, many don’t have access to care. New hope comes in the form of a program that will test thousands for HIV, as well as train LGBTQI＋ people to test their peers confidentially and in their own homes. - This work along with stories from Kenya, Mozambique and Ghana are currently being shared at #AIDS2018, the 22nd International @aids_conference, Amsterdam, Netherlands with the support of Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf @ejafdn) who help continue our work sharing LGBTQ＋ stories of survival and to raise awareness of the impacts of stigma. Around the world, grants made by the Elton John AIDS Foundation make possible the work of countless community-rooted organizations that touch the lives of millions every day. For more information, and to join the fight, visit www.ejaf.org - Click the link in our profile to read Jennifer’s story and to see how to share your own experience of #survival and #discriminationand learn how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
"I'm a muslim guy born in a Turkish family. I came out for my homosexuality when I was 15. For my family this was not ok. So I moved by my own at my 17 without nothing. Now 12 years later I’m very strong and powerful." Kemal (@kml.online) is a gay man from Belgium, speaking with his family about his happiness is still difficult, but Kemal now has a husband and life that brings him joy. - Read Kemal’s story shared with the #WhereLoveIsIllegal campaign, a platform for #LGBTI stories of #discrimination and #survival, at the link in our profile. At the link you can also see how to share your own experience of #discrimination and #survival and how you can support. #loveislove Photo provided by Kemal. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival, follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal.
“'What did I do to you, why are you shooting me?' He continued and shot her on the forhead, that third bullet threw my beloved daughter to the ground” says Pumeza's grandmother. Pumeza was a #lesbian from #SouthAfrica, was gunned down by a masked man in front of her grandmother and five year old cousin. Family, friends, activists and the police, who all knew about the threats she'd received, say she was killed because she was #gay. - Read Pumeza’s story shared with the #WhereLoveIsIllegal campaign, a platform for #LGBT stories of survival, at the link in our profile. At the link you can also see how to share your own experience of #discrimination and #survival and how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal #loveislove
“There was a time in my life that I thought I was the only person of my kind on Earth, was very lonely, emotionally traumatized and looking for people I can relate to.” Effery is a transgender woman from Ghana. In order to safely navigate life in Ghana she can not present her true self when she is out in the world. “When I'm outside the house I have to pretend I'm the boss. I need to walk more masculine, not very feminine, like the way I feel when I'm in the house. And the way I talk too sometimes when I'm out, I have to be very careful because when you start talking and you start being all fabulous and all gay, they'll raise eyebrows. So when I'm out there and I'm talking I need to talk straight. I need to act straight.” - In #Ghana, only a brave few dare show their face and publicly say they identify as LGBTQI＋, most live in the shadows fearing discrimination, hatred and violence if they lived openly. - Where Love is Illegal traveled to Kenya, Mozambique and Ghana with the support of Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf @ejafdn) to continue our work sharing LGBTQI＋ stories of survival and to raise awareness of the impacts of stigma. Around the world, grants made by the Elton John AIDS Foundation make possible the work of countless community-rooted organizations that touch the lives of millions every day. For more information, and to join the fight, visit www.ejaf.org - Click the link in our profile to read Effery’s story and to see how to share your own experience of #survival and #discrimination and learn how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
“I am a homosexual man, but all the time I was kind of having some girls' style, like the way I walk, the way I talk, the way I express myself. And people would notice that. People were actually saying some very ugly names because the way I was expressing myself, the way I was standing myself in being in this environment.” Frank is a queer person from Mozambique. Although society has not always been accepting of Frank, their family has loved them since coming out. - In Mozambique more than a third of gay men have HIV, but, because of stigma, many don’t have access to care. New hope comes in the form of a program that will test thousands for HIV, as well as train LGBTQI＋ people to test their peers confidentially and in their own homes. - Where Love is Illegal traveled to Kenya, Mozambique and Ghana with the support of Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf @ejafdn) to continue our work sharing LGBTQI＋ stories of survival and to raise awareness of the impacts of stigma. Around the world, grants made by the Elton John AIDS Foundation make possible the work of countless community-rooted organizations that touch the lives of millions every day. For more information, and to join the fight, visit www.ejaf.org - Click the link in our profile to read Frank’s story and to see how to share your own experience of #survival and #discriminationand learn how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_changeproject. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
Today, when #russia plays in the #worldcup2018, it’s important to remember that many LGBTQI＋ Russians still face discrimination in their country, both by society and in law. - “My stepfather was ashamed of me. He was annoyed that I was not like the sons of his friends. I didn’t like fishing (I was sorry to kill the fish) or playing football. I preferred planting flowers, and knitting in my garden. I was not interested in cars and other ‘boyish’ toys. He was irritated by my, as he called them, ‘girly hobbies’.” Artyom is a gay man from Russia. When he was young he felt like an outsider, insulted in school and judged at home. When he was 12 he first tried to kill himself. When he went to university, things changed and he found his safe space. “It was the first time in my life that my peers accepted me as a person, for who I am. And it changed me. They helped me. I felt better.” - Read Artyom’s story shared with the #WhereLoveIsIllegal campaign, a platform for #LGBT stories of survival, at the link in our profile. At the link you can also see how to share your own experience of #discrimination and #survival and how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
“It was the year 2013 1st April, when I met Lucky at the birthday party of a friend of mine. When I looked at him, I liked him, and he had all the qualities that I wanted for someone to love.” John (right), a gay man, and Lucky (left) a transgender woman, met and fell in love in their native Uganda. They were lived together when John’s family discovered their relationship and attempted to kill them. They fled to Kenya where they now live as refugees. “When they attacked him, he managed to escape. He ran away, and then, he told me, ‘Don’t come back home, because even me have left home, cause your parents went there to kill me. They realized that we are gays.’” - Many LGBTQI＋ east Africans have sought safety in Kenya. They often find though that homophobia, biphobia and transphobia is just as prevalent. - Where Love is Illegal traveled to Kenya, Mozambique and Ghana with the support of Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf @ejafdn) to continue our work sharing LGBTQI＋ stories of survival and to raise awareness of the impacts of stigma. Around the world, grants made by the Elton John AIDS Foundation make possible the work of countless community-rooted organizations that touch the lives of millions every day. For more information, and to join the fight, visit www.ejaf.org - Click the link in our profile to read John & Lucky story and to see how to share your own experience of #survival and #discriminationand learn how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
“Most times, I feel for a woman and I most times get a woman to satisfy myself. I am married for three years, and I have never come out to my family or my husband.” A.K. is a bisexual woman from Ghana. Her family is strongly religious and she would be in danger to tell them her sexuality. “But I won't deny that I love my husband that I'm staying with. And the woman that I also have sexual intercourse with, I also love her. I don't know, I just love them both. So I know I am, I won't say it's a mistake”.” - In #Ghana, only a brave few dare show their face and publicly say they identify as LGBTQI＋, most live in the shadows fearing discrimination, hatred and violence if they lived openly. - Where Love is Illegal traveled to Kenya, Mozambique and Ghana with the support of Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf @ejafdn) to continue our work sharing LGBTQI＋ stories of survival and to raise awareness of the impacts of stigma. Around the world, grants made by the Elton John AIDS Foundation make possible the work of countless community-rooted organizations that touch the lives of millions every day. For more information, and to join the fight, visit www.ejaf.org - Click the link in our profile to read AK’s story and to see how to share your own experience of #survival and #discriminationand learn how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_change project. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
On today, #fathersday we would like to share the story of Mitch, a transgender man from Malaysia. He and Lalita, his partner of 17 years, have two children, however because their union is not recognized in Malaysia, only Lalita is the legal guardian of their children. If something were to happen to her, Mitch could lose the ability to see his children. “In spite of all this we are here, and we have a wonderful family and we are blessed to be surrounded by family and friends who love us and accept us as we are”. - Read Mitch’s story shared with the #WhereLoveIsIllegal campaign, a platform for #LGBT stories of survival, at the link in our profile. At the link you can also see how to share your own experience of #discrimination and #survival and how you can support. Photo by @Hammond_Robin / @noorimages. This is a @witness_changeproject. For more stories of survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal - #pridemonth
