21 tweets waarin alle getrouwde koppels zich zullen herkennen
1.
If you want to discuss the correct way to squeeze a tube of toothpaste every night, then being married might be right for you. link
2.
I'm pretty sure my husband didn't breathe this loudly when I met him. link
3.
Husband: What's for dinner? link
Me: Ah, we have two very fine options this evening! You may have Whatever The Kids Didn't Eat, or, the more appetizing, Something You Make For Yourself.
4.
Each night my wife takes three pillows that aren’t for sleeping off of the bed and puts them on a chair that’s not for sitting. link
5.
My wife asked if I thought she should go on a diet. link
I bought her doughnuts.
Marriage level: Expert.
6.
Having a wife and daughters means that at any given time 80% of your home’s interior is covered in stray hair ties. link
7.
wife: I just got stung by a jellyfish. quick, pee on it link
me: [peeing on jellyfish] this is for stinging my wife
8.
{me on my deathbed) link
Husband: Do you know where my socks are?
9.
Me [online shopping]: How cute is this teapot? link
Husband: *couldn’t possibly care less*
Me: oh and it’s only $50
Husband: what?
Me: what?
Husband: what?
Me: *typing in credit card number* what?
10.
wife *spends 5 minutes telling me why I shouldn’t do something* link
also wife: But do what you want
11.
There’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s unless you’re married. link
12.
Don’t get married until you hear how they chew gum. link
13.
WIFE: oh yeah baby, keep doing it just like that link
ME: [loading dishwasher the exact way she likes] hand me another bowl
14.
My husband has an advanced degree and 18 questions about how to use a dishwasher pod. link
15.
I just want the optimism of my husband who thinks if he throws a bunch of dirty laundry on top of the washing machine it will just wash itself. link
16.
The newlywed couple laughed when I gave them blankets labeled “his” and “hers.” Obviously this is their first marriage. link
17.
My wife left to get a haircut so I’ve got maybe 2 hours to practice my “that looks great!” face in the mirror link
18.
My husband just made a joke about needing a life coach like I’m not standing. Right. Here. link
19.
Marriage is about understanding what irritates your spouse and using it strategically. link
20.
My husband asked to accompany me doing a ton of errands today and this must be how a divorce starts. link
21.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence mini beer fridges are the exact same size as night stands, I tell my wife while we’re shopping for new bedroom furniture. link
Reacties