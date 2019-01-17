Wat is de ‘10 Year Challenge’ en waarom is het zo populair?
Het eerste wat ik dacht bij het zien van de 10 Year Challenge? “Oh mijn God.” Waarom zou je in hemelsnaam in de diepste krochten van Facebook, je computer of harde schijf willen duiken om die oude, beschamende foto’s opnieuw boven te halen? Want dat is exact waar het om draait bij deze nieuwe uitdaging.
Eigenlijk moet je een foto van jezelf uit de oude doos halen. Een kiekje uit het jaar 2009, om precies te zijn. Dat plaats je dan naast een recenter exemplaar. Die combo kan je dan delen op je sociale media, vergezeld van de hashtags #10yearchallenge of #HowHardDidAgingHitYou.
Waar deze hype juist vandaan komt, weet niemand. Maar je moet je Facebook, Twitter of Instagram nog maar openklikken en je wordt quasi overspoeld door de vele voorbeelden. Neem nu dat laatste: een snelle zoektocht leert dat er al meer dan 1,9 miljoen Instagramposts met de hashtag #10yearchallenge bestaan.
Celebs
Maar waar komt deze plotse opmars vandaan? Het blijft een beetje gissen en gokken, maar een feit is dat een heleboel sterren het ‘goede’ voorbeeld gegeven hebben. Denk maar aan - internationale en Belgische - actrices als Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Isla Fisher, Leen Dendievel en Tina Maerevoet. Opvallend genoeg lijken de meeste sterren op die foto’s amper een jaartje ouder, laat staan met enkele rimpels extra. Muzikant Pharrell Williams is daar misschien wel het schoolvoorbeeld van.
#2009vs2019@Pharrell wins this challenge. pic.twitter.com/OPAr2VdFam link
Magie van nostalgie
Een tweede, misschien nog wel belangrijkere verklaring voor het succes van deze challenge, is het vleugje nostalgie dat erbij komt kijken. Toegegeven: ook ondergetekende is beginnen bladeren in oude foto-albums, en dat duurde een pak langer dan eerst gedacht. De kiekjes van oude scoutskampen, de studentenjaren en reisjes uit een ver verleden: goed om je vrolijk te verliezen in heel wat herinneringen. En in plaats van me te schamen bij het zien van die ongelukkige tienerfoto’s (ter verduidelijking: ik ben nu 27), voelde ik me vooral heel gelukkig.
Dat wordt ook bevestigd door wetenschappelijke studies. Zo hebben wetenschappers van de Universiteit van Southampton zich vorig jaar nog verdiept in de magie van nostalgie. Ze ontdekten dat nostalgie een gevoel van sociale verbondenheid kweekt, wat je zelfvertrouwen én je humeur opkrikt.”
Daarnaast is de hele hype ook méér dan het herbekijken van oude, gênante foto’s. Bij de start van het nieuwe jaar, hebben we de neiging om onszelf te evalueren. Vandaar ook dat we maar al te graag goede voornemens opstellen. De 10 Year Challenge past ook perfect in dit kader. Maar in tegenstelling tot bij de voornemens, is het niet de bedoeling om jezelf te veranderen. Integendeel, het is meer een manier om jezelf te omarmen én te aanvaarden. Bij deze ...
