Waarom koppels die veel liefdevolle beelden op sociale media posten vaak minder gelukkig zijn TVM

17 augustus 2018

12u41 8 Psycho Begin deze maand vierden Marthe (K3) en Viktor Verhulst nog zijn verjaardag samen. "Hij maakt van mij elke dag weer de gelukkigste vrouw ter wereld", schreef ze toen bij de dolgelukkige foto van hen twee op Instagram. Dik twee weken later komt er een einde aan hun relatie. Het staaft pijnlijk de verschillende onderzoeken die aangetoond hebben dat koppels die minder op sociale media posten gelukkiger zijn in hun relatie.

Volgens de Nederlandse 'iTunes voor de journalistiek' Blendle is er niets mis met blij zijn met je relatie en dat ook willen tonen aan de rest van de wereld. Maar ze schrijven tegelijkertijd ook dat er een groot verschil tussen koppels die af en toe een update posten en koppels die bijna niets anders doen. Ze sommen een aantal redenen op:

Tijdens oprecht gelukkige momenten, vergeten we foto’s te maken

Als je echt een intens gelukkig moment samen beleeft, dan zou een socialemedia-update het laatste moeten zijn waar je aan denkt.

Gelukkige koppels halen genoeg waardering uit het samen zijn, ze hebben geen nood aan externe bevestiging

Met andere woorden: ze halen meer dan genoeg waardering uit het bij elkaar zijn dat externe waardering van anderen onnodig aanvoelt.

Ze hebben niets te bewijzen

Veel koppels die niets anders doen dan gelukkige momenten delen op sociale media, doen dat niet omdat ze oprecht gelukkig zijn, maar omdat ze willen bewijzen dat ze gelukkig zijn. Alleen al het feit dat ze daar zo vaak de nood toe voelen, toont aan dat ze eigenlijk minder gelukkig zijn dan ze doen uitschijnen.

Onderzoek heeft aangetoond dat mensen die minder op sociale media posten gelukkiger zijn

In verschillende onderzoeken wordt depressie gekoppeld aan overmatig posten op sociale media. Waarom? Opnieuw omdat je niet de nood zou voelen om alles te delen als je écht gelukkig zou zijn met je leven.

Je bent altijd beter af als je meningsverschillen van social media weghoudt

Hoewel Facebook nog nooit één relatieprobleem opgelost heeft, zijn er ook koppels die hun slechte momenten delen met de online wereld. Praat er liever over in het echte leven, zo’n partijtje online ruziën is alleen maar gênant.