Ordelijkheid wordt statussymbool op sociale media: opruimtrend verovert kasten van celebrities Roxanne Wellens

11 september 2020

15u37

Bron: The New York Times 1 Psycho De tijden dat we onze voorraadbakjes met missende deksels koortsachtig in de keukenkast propten zijn voorbij. Rijen ongerept witte schappen met doorzichtige doosjes, op een paar centimeter van elkaar. Voorraadlades vol perfect gevouwen handdoeken en boeken- of kleerkasten die volgens de regenboogkleuren worden georganiseerd. Ontmoet de laatste nieuwe sociale media trend: ‘Pinterest organizational porn’.

Toen realityster Khloé Kardashian een paar maanden geleden een foto op Instagram postte van een op kleur geordende kast vol haarextentions, trokken we allemaal even een wenkbrauw op. Dat spullen ordenen op kleur en vorm ook écht een ding zou worden, had niemand zien aankomen. De grote boegbeelden van deze nieuwe opruimreligie zijn de Amerikaanse Clea Shearer en Joanna Teplin: eigenaars van The Home Edit, een bedrijf gespecialiseerd in het organiseren van huizen. De twee vrouwen zijn het brein achter Khloé Kardashians kasten maar ook andere celebrities zoals Gwyneth Paltrow en Reese Witherspoon zweren bij deze nieuwe manier van ordenen, en hebben zich ontpopt tot ambassadeurs van het bedrijf.

(Lees verder onder de foto).

Visuele ASMR

Op sommige mensen heeft zo’n opgeruimde kast hetzelfde effect als ASMR: een gehoortherapie die bedoeld is om de luisteraar te doen ontspannen. Denk aan het geluid van een lepel in suiker, het knetteren van badschuim of koffiebonen die tegen elkaar ritselen. Dankzij ASMR werd het idee van oppervlakkige content bedoeld om je zintuigen te plezieren geboren. En laat Teplin en Shearer nu juist de sterren zijn van deze op ASMR-geïnspireerde schoonheidsshow. De ontwerpen van de dames zijn niet alleen visueel aantrekkelijk, maar brengen de kijker in een soort trance-achtige rust. Misschien zit er ook wel iets in: een pak witte kristalsuiker van de Colruyt is niet zo’n streling voor het oog als een glazen cilinder met een mooi verzorgd etiket.

(Lees verder onder de foto).

One for the gram

Heel erg praktisch is het vast niet, zo’n geordende kast die je maar voor 75% gebruikt. Wat als je bijvoorbeeld een heel schap hebt vol groene waterflessen, en een fles Coca-Cola koopt? Weggooien in naam van de esthetiek lijkt nogal excessief. Dat je nooit zo’n losse flodder tegenkomt op de foto’s van The Home Edit, lachen de oprichters een beetje weg: “Dat is louter voor Instagram, je moet onze kasten niet zo letterlijk nemen.” Gelukkig kunnen celebs zoals Khloé zich, bovenop het reeds peper dure tarief van The Home Edit, ook nog een professionele opruimer permitteren die ervoor zorgt dat alles netjes op z’n plaats blijft. Ordelijkheid als het nieuwe statussymbool, wie had dat ooit gedacht.

Marie Kondo 2.0?

Zijn die #shelfies een aftreksel van wat de Japanse opruimgoeroe Marie Kondo al een tijdje beweert: dat opruimen je gelukkiger maakt? Niet echt. Shearer en Teplin van The Home Edit verwachten niet dat je je leven betert, alleen je kast. In tegenstelling tot hun perfect georganiseerde voorraadkamers en koelkasten, staan deze dames voor een zogenaamde ‘low-bar lifestyle’, waarin ze hun tekortkomingen alles behalve proberen verdoezelen. Met slogans zoals ‘surviving, not thriving’ geven ze aan dat hoewel hun kasten picture perfect zijn, hun leven dat dus zeker niet is.

(Lees verder onder de foto).

Nu ook op Netflix

Toch zijn de #shelfies meer dan een manier om je Instagram op te leuken. De filosofie erachter? Als iets er fantastisch uitziet, doe je ook meer je best om het te behouden. Wil je zelf aan de slag met je kasten? In hun nieuwe Netflix show ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’ delen Shearer en Teplin hoe je eraan begint. En ja, ook hun celebrity ambassadeurs passeren de revue.