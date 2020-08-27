Lachen met ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ heeft soms een averechts effect: “Je ziet veel vrouwen die zich in poses wringen om toch maar één vetrolletje te tonen”

Spoiler alert: niet alles wat je ziet op Instagram is écht. Veel hangt af van de juiste pose, belichting en een goed camerastandpunt. Dat is waar het fenomeen ‘Instagram versus Reality’ de draak mee steekt. Een tof initiatief, maar jammer genoeg ziet body awareness activist Sabine Peeters hoe de trend een eigen leven gaat leiden. “Sommige mensen misbruiken deze hype om likes en sympathie te scoren.”

Alles moest lange tijd picture perfect zijn op Instagram. Perfect lijf. Perfecte huid. Perfecte selfie. Het perfecte vakantiekiekje tegen een blauwe hemel. Wie zich daarmee vergelijkt, zou voor minder onzeker worden. Gelukkig komt daar stilaan verandering in: het mag allemaal wat normaler en realistischer. De trend ‘Instagram versus Reality’ is daar een goed voorbeeld van. Bij dit fenomeen is het de bedoeling dat je twee foto’s post. Eentje toont dat je er dankzij de juiste pose of een goedgekozen camerastandpunt ineens slanker en strakker uitziet. Het perfecte plaatje, dus. De andere foto moet een correcte weerspiegeling van de realiteit voorstellen, inclusief dubbele kin, een grote puist of flubberbuik.

Amper verschil

En daar wordt gretig op ingespeeld: De hashtag #instagramvsreality is bijna 147.000 keer gebruikt. Maar wat valt op? Bij heel wat voorbeelden zie je amper verschil tussen de twee foto’s. Geen idee hoe dat bij jou zit, maar wij gaan er ons alvast niet beter door voelen. Sabine Peeters herkent het. Zij is auteur van het boek ‘Lief voor mijn lijf’, en gaf in het pre-coronatijdperk regelmatig lezingen als ervaringsdeskundige en activist over eetstoornissen en body image.

“De trend is ongetwijfeld met de beste bedoelingen gestart, maar ik stoor me aan de manier waarop hij evolueert", stelt Sabine. “Ik kan er geen wetenschappelijke cijfers op plakken, maar tegenwoordig zie je veel vrouwen de hashtag gebruiken terwijl ze in realiteit wél beantwoorden aan het gangbare schoonheidsideaal. Ze wringen zich in de meest ingewikkelde poses om te laten zien: ‘Kijk, ik heb ook een vetrolletje’. Irritant, vind ik dat. Zulke vrouwen worden in het dagelijkse leven zelden afgerekend op hun lichaam, terwijl mensen met echte vetrollen wel te maken krijgen met tal van vooroordelen.”

“Jammer genoeg wordt deze trend ook onder de noemer ‘bodypositivity’ geplaatst. Maar bodypositivity is zo veel meer. Het is een sociaal en politiek gegeven, waarbij aandacht gevraagd wordt voor dikke vrouwen, zwarte vrouwen, gemarginaliseerde vrouwen, mensen met een beperking, ...”, zo gaat Sabine verder. “Kortom, het is een dubbel verhaal. In se is ‘Instagram versus Reality’ niet slecht, maar sommige mensen misbruiken het fenomeen om likes en sympathie te scoren. En dat geeft een wrange nasmaak.”

Reality versus Reality

Vanop Instagram komt er ook reactie: de afgelopen dagen bestempelden heel wat gebruikers hun foto’s als ‘Reality versus Reality’. Hun gedachtegang? Poseren is tof, maar sommige mensen hebben dan óók nog vetrollen of cellulitis. En ja, ook dat is de realiteit. Sabine Peeters: “Ik heb het nog niet gezien, maar het lijkt me een geslaagde tegenbeweging. Er is inderdaad niets mis met poseren. Het is helemaal oké om leuk op een foto te willen staan. Zie je nog acne, hangborsten of vetkwabben met zo’n mooie gracieuze pose? Dat is zelfs nog realistischer!”

Een tweede bodypositivity-trend die Sabine opvalt, is dat experts meer focus leggen op de link tussen lichaam en geest. “Ook diëtisten, voedingsdeskundigen, personal trainers en artsen zitten op Instagram. Deze experts vertrekken tegenwoordig vanuit het ‘HAES’-principe of Health At Every Size. Zij nemen gezonde gewoontes onder de loep, zonder te kijken naar lichaamsvorm of gewicht. Met andere woorden: wat kan je doen om energieker, beter en gezonder te leven? Wat daaruit voortvloeit qua gewicht of lichaamsvorm is ondergeschikt. Die invalshoek vind ik fantastisch. Katrien Sas, die je op Instagram vindt onder de naam @bibi_katrien, is een topvoorbeeld. Ze is een van de oprichters van de Antwerpse sportstudio Bibi en geeft leuke fitnessoefeningen. En nog belangrijker: ze deelt veel persoonlijke issues over zelfvertrouwen, die ze staaft met statistische cijfers. Dat zijn pas boodschappen waar we echt bij gebaat zijn.”