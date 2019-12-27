Instagram voert mee actie voor een minder eenzijdig schoonheidsideaal met een nieuwe campagne TVM

13u06 0 Psycho Instagram heeft de handen in elkaar geslagen met de Australische organisatie Butterfly Foundation die zich inzet voor mensen met een eetstoornis. Met de campagne #TheWholeMe roepen ze samen mensen op om meer diversiteit en realiteit te laten zien op het fotoplatform om tegengewicht te bieden aan het klassieke schoonheidsideaal.

Met meer dan 3 miljoen hits is de hashtag #bodypositivity - alle lichaamstypes aanvaarden en respecteren - al enige jaren een fenomeen op Instagram. Toch domineren de perfecte plaatjes nog steeds op het fotoplatform en dat werkt onzekerheid, eenzaamheid en zelfs depressies in de hand. Dat wéten ze ook bij Instagram zelf en daarom lanceren ze mee de #TheWholeMe campagne die hun gebruikers een positiever zelfbeeld moet bezorgen.

Dat zo’n initiatieven broodnodig zijn, bleek eerder dit jaar nog uit een onderzoek van Dove bij 500 Belgische jongeren. 30% van de jongeren gaf daarin aan filters of effecten te gebruiken om er beter uit te zien op foto’s. 56% post alleen foto’s wanneer ze vinden dat ze er écht mooi opstaan, 36% maakt zich speciaal op voor de foto en 23% stelt hun leven leuker voor dan het in werkelijkheid is. Meisjes hechten daarnaast heel veel belang aan de likes en reacties die ze krijgen op foto’s of filmpjes die ze posten. 1 op de 5 verwijdert een foto als die niet genoeg likes krijgt. En van die meisjes voelt 18% zich in zulke gevallen eenzaam. De druk die sociale media met zich meebrengen is immers enorm groot. Een groot deel van de meisjes wordt weleens gepest of geeft aan dat ze de druk voelen van hun volgers om regelmatig berichten te posten. Een positieve reactie daarentegen, zorgt volgens meer dan de helft van de respondenten voor meer zelfvertrouwen.

Striae en vetrollen

#TheWholeMe campagne bestaat uit verschillende getuigenissen, een videoserie en toolkits voor tieners en ouders. Daarnaast wordt opgeroepen om zo’n authentiek mogelijke foto’s te posten. Mét striae, kleine of grote borsten, met of zonder okselhaar en met vetrollen. Kevin Barrow, CEO van Butterly Foundation: “Als jongeren ontevreden zijn over hun lichaam en zich heel de tijd vergelijken met anderen, kan dat leiden tot een eetstoornis of depressieve gedachten. Voor ons al langer een prioriteit en deze samenwerking met Instagram is een erg belangrijke stap in de goede richting. We willen van sociale media een veilige plek voor jongeren maken.”