Instagram geeft toe dat het complexen en pesten in de hand werkt Liesbeth De Corte

20 juni 2019

10u08 2 Psycho Een strak bikinilijf. Een goed doordachte outfit. Een exotische vakantiebestemming met palmbomen, als het eventjes kan met een wit strand, hemelblauw water en een ronddobberende opblaasbare flamingo. Nagenoeg alles op Instagram draait rond perfectie. Nogal wiedes dat het ook een invloed heeft op je zelfvertrouwen. Nu geeft het platform dat ook zelf toe.

Een tijdje geleden maakte Selena Gomez bekend dat ze Instagram van haar smartphone heeft gezwierd. Nochtans had de zangeres meer dan 152 miljoen volgers. De reden? Ze maakte zich zorgen over de impact van het socialemediakanaal op haar mentale gezondheid. Door de vele negatieve reacties had haar zelfvertrouwen een deuk gekregen. “Het maakte me depressief”, zo lichtte Gomez haar beslissing toe.

Dat is zelfs Adam Mosseri, de hoge pief van Instagram, ter ore gekomen. “Dat is jammer. Maar ik denk niet dat je de ervaring van Selena Gomez kan doortrekken naar alle andere gebruikers. Zij heeft meer dan een miljoen volgers. Dat kan je niet vergelijken”, zegt de directeur in een interview met Radio 1 Newsbeat. Tegelijk erkent hij de impact van Instagram. “Natuurlijk willen we niet dat mensen depressief worden door het platform te gebruiken. Maar we kunnen niet vermijden dat mensen online gemene dingen zeggen of commentaar geven. Pesten bestaat al langer dan vandaag en het is gewoonweg veranderd door het internet.” Verder vertelt Mosseri nog dat hij de kritiek begrijpt en terecht vindt. Hij wil de problemen aanpakken, want dat gebeurt nu nog steeds “te traag”.

Ook onze collega’s van Goed Gevoel hebben bij meer dan 4.000 vrouwen gepeild naar hun zelfvertrouwen. Een magere score van 6,2 op 10, meer geven we onszelf niet. En ja: 53% vindt dat de opkomst van sociale media hun zelfvertrouwen beïnvloed heeft. Bij de 18- tot 24-jarigen is dat zelfs 74%. Bijna 6 op de 10 krijgt al scrollend bovendien het gevoel dat anderen beter zijn of een leuker leven hebben.

“Het is altijd gevaarlijk om met de vinger in één richting te wijzen. Maar laten we een kat een kat noemen: er zijn zeker heel wat aanwijzingen dat de overvloedige aanwezigheid van beelden in onze cultuur - zowel op de sociale kanalen als in de gewone media - toch een invloed heeft”, reageert Patrick Luyten, hoogleraar psychologie aan de KU Leuven. “Daarom is het fijn om te zien dat er een tegenbeweging op gang komt die het heersende picture-perfectideaal overboord gooit." Zo’n driekwart pleit ook voor meer diversiteit. Wil jij ook meer realistische en bodypositivity voorbeelden op je Instagramfeed? Deze dames geven alvast het goede voorbeeld.

Marianne Nykjaer

“Following this account might make you feel good about yourself.” Dat staat er te lezen op de Instagrampagina van Marianne Nykjaer, en de kans is groot dat de Belgische blogger gelijk heeft. Trots toont ze haar rondingen, vetrolletjes en cellulite. Ze vertelt openhartig hoe ze haar onzekerheden en zogezegde imperfecties omarmd heeft en moedigt haar volgers aan om hetzelfde te doen. Van een inspirerende powervrouw gesproken.

Mayra Louise

Mayra Louise maakte vanaf haar 19e carrière als plussizemodel, maar ondertussen blogt ze vooral over bodypositivity. Haar motto: ‘Happy is not a dress size’! Ook haar nieuwe boek ‘Op je lijf geschreven’ is een aanrader. Daarin schrijft de Nederlandse schone dat ze 20 jaar lang probeerde te diëten om enkele kilo’s kwijt te raken, tot ze ontdekte dat het zonde was van haar tijd. Haar belangrijkste tip voor meer zelfvertrouwen? “Doe dingen die je eng vindt. Door uit je comfortzone te stappen, krijg je steeds meer zelfvertrouwen. Heb je eens een offday? Dat is helemaal oké. Ook ik sta niet elke dag dansend voor de spiegel. Laat die dagen gewoon passeren. Zo leer je je eigen emoties beter kennen en waardeer je de gelukkige momenten extra hard.”

Elodie Gabias

De West-Vlaamse Instagramster Elodie Gabias doet wat vele anderen niet durven: zich van haar lelijkste kant laten zien. Foto’s met dubbele kin en blubberbuik, frieten in de neus, een douchekap over haar hoofd of een mond propvol eten, je kan het je zo gek nog niet bedenken. Hilarisch én goed voor een heerlijke dosis zelfrelativering.

Sabine Peeters

Visagist Sabine Peeters worstelde jarenlang zelf met een laag beeld en eetstoornissen, maar kwam hier sterker uit. Ze schreef er enkele jaren geleden zelfs een boek over: ‘Lief voor mijn lijf’. Ondertussen is ze één van de luidste stemmen in Vlaanderen die voor meer diversiteit in de modewereld vecht. Haar filosofie? Schoonheid komt in verschillende vormen, gewoon jezelf zijn is al mooi genoeg!

Matti Verbeeck

Photoshop is schering en inslag bij influencers. Maar toegeven dat je foto’s bewerkt? Dat durft zo goed als niemand, behalve de Vlaamse Matti Verbeeck. Een jaar geleden bekende ze dat ze het fotobewerkingsprogramma gebruikte voor haar perfecte plaatjes op Instagram. Tegelijk lanceerde ze de hashtag ‘Elk lijf een schoon lijf’ om in te gaan tegen het onrealistische schoonheidsideaal. Met succes. Duizenden meisjes én jongens hebben een foto van hun lichaam op sociale media gedeeld. Inclusief cellulite, striemen, buikje en zichtbare ribbenkast.

Edith Domen

Nog zo’n uitdrager van de bodypositivity-boodschap is de Nederlandse styliste Edith Domen. Op Instagram koos ze dan ook voor de toepasselijke naam ‘Style has no size’. “Het aanvaarden van lichamen is nog steeds een strijd. Maar laat het geen oorlog zijn. We moeten naar bodypositivity kijken met liefde! Toon respect naar anderen toe, zonder te oordelen: niemand is te mager of te dik. Elk lichaam ziet er goed uit. Sport wanneer jij het wil en draag wat jij wil!”, zo staat er onder meer te lezen op haar pagina.

Kirsten Jönsson

Net als vele andere vrouwen heeft de Antwerpse leerkracht Kirsten Jönsson jarenlang geworsteld met het ene dieet na het andere. “Ik heb mezelf uitgehongerd, geleefd op proteïneshakes, calorieën geteld ... En zelfs als ik mijn streefgewicht behaalde, was ik niet tevreden. Het was nooit goed genoeg. Na een tijdje stak het jojo-effect de kop op en was ik weer bij af. Ik voelde me miserabel”, zegt ze zelf. Tot ze vorig jaar een knop omdraaide en besloot om haar spiegelbeeld graag te zien, ongeacht het cijfer op de weegschaal. Om aan te tonen dat iedereen aan z’n zelfbeeld kan werken, lanceerde ze de Instagrampagina @size_positive.

Benieuwd naar de andere resultaten van de zelfvertrouwen-enquête? Die lees je in het julinummer van Goed Gevoel, dat nu in de winkel ligt.