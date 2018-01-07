Iedereen die introvert is zal zich herkennen in deze 13 tweets
1.
For some reason it’s socially acceptable to sit on one’s own looking at one’s phone at a party. But people immediately start worrying that you’re not enjoying yourself if you take out a book... it’s just not fair... #bookishproblems #introvertproblems link
2.
there's nothing I find more exhausting than hellos and goodbyes #introvertproblems link
3.
My 6yo to 3yo: “Hey sis, how come when people are around, you’re shy and when no one is around, you’re funny and loud?” I can relate, kiddo. #introvertproblems link
4.
I need a holiday after my holiday but I already have plans with my friends #introvertproblems link
5.
My aesthetic is escaping from large family reunions into lesser-used rooms and hoping no one finds me #introvertproblems link
6.
I choose Wal-Mart over Aldi bc they have self-checkouts which means less interaction with other people. #introvertproblems link
7.
Who can relate? (via Cassandra) #IntrovertLife #IntrovertProblems pic.twitter.com/LfustIT6UR link
8.
I wanna go downstairs to get something to eat but there are people downstairs and I don’t want to have small talk with them. I’ll just stay upstairs. #introvertproblems link
9.
How to make an #introvert cranky: link
1. Say you're working late (so the introvert gets excited about having the apartment to herself & fantasizes about watching a movie & ordering a pepperoni pizza)
2. Change your mind & don't go into work at all. 😒#introvertproblems
10.
What do you mean you want me to come to both a Christmas Party AND a New Years Eve Party?!? THIS IS MADNESS #IntrovertProblems link
11.
Abort! Abort! Abort! #IntrovertProblems #introverts pic.twitter.com/qFrZ0GU5iU link
12.
As an introvert I get more enjoyment from being invited to a party then I do from attending the party. link
13.
By the time my introvert hangover is over it's weekend again #introvertproblems link
1 reactie
Willem Sliggers
deze tweets in het nederlands zouden vele lezers plezieren ! dank U !!!