Het is Black History Month in de UK en straks ook bij ons. Het belang? “De zwarte geschiedenis is een blanke pagina in westerse handboeken”
Black History Month ontstond in 1972 in de Verenigde Staten om historisch belangrijke Afro-Amerikanen in de schijnwerpers te zetten. Het groeide uit tot een wereldwijd initiatief. “Ondertussen is het veel meer dan het herdenken van zwarte spilfiguren alleen", zegt Mohamed Barrie, oprichter van BHM in België. “Het is vooral onze bedoeling om héél de zwarte geschiedenis te herdenken, en bovendien te verankeren in het heden. In veel westerse geschiedenisboeken is de zwarte geschiedenis letterlijk een blanke pagina. Die wil BHM inkleuren, zodat er een waarachtiger beeld van de geschiedenis ontstaat waarin iederéén zichzelf vertegenwoordigd ziet.”
Belangrijke vragen
“Wij nemen allemààl deel aan de geschiedenis”, zegt Barrie. “Daarom is het belangrijk dat iedereen uit onze diverse samenleving zicht heeft op wat hun gemeenschap heeft bijgedragen tot de wereld. Iedere persoon vraagt zich op een gegeven moment weleens af: hoe kom ik hier? Wat is mijn betekenis? En in het geval van zwarte mensen: wat is de link tussen mijn huidig land en mijn land van origine? BHM probeert juist op die vragen antwoord te geven.”
Elk land vult Black History Month op een andere manier in, maar ze hebben allemaal hetzelfde doel: die rijke, zwarte geschiedenis onder de aandacht brengen. En iedereen doet dat op z’n eigen manier. “Er worden lezingen gehouden, debatten gevoerd, er zijn evenementen, films die speciaal voor de gelegenheid worden gespeeld, expo’s die worden gehouden,... Noem maar op. Boeiend om te vermelden is dat BHM in Amerika vooral vanuit overheid georganiseerd en gefinancierd wordt. Terwijl het in België zonder overheidssteun is ontstaan.”
Maand in thema
Ook in België mag je je jaarlijks in maart verwachten aan een maand vol van die initiatieven. “Hoewel we het hier net iets anders aanpakken”, zegt de oprichter van BHM. “We vertrekken vanuit het originele concept, maar vullen het in vanuit de ‘people’s history’. Niet per se de grote helden zijn voor ons belangrijk, maar alledaagse mensen. We willen vooral de veerkracht van de zwarte gemeenschap vieren, in het verleden, maar ook zeker vandaag.”
Is een maand tijd dan wel genoeg? “Beslist niet”, lacht Barrie. “Die maand is het startpunt om de rest van het jaar mee aan de slag te gaan. Daarom kiezen we elke keer een thema om mee te werken. Vorige edities was dat zwarte gezondheid en gezondheidszorg, maar het is evengoed al kunst geweest. Het ontroert me om te zien hoe mensen lang na Black History Month nog met dat thema aan de slag zijn. BHM is hét moment om met alle koppen in dezelfde richting te gaan staan, en met een grote groep mensen gefocust na te denken over hetzelfde onderwerp. En dat is enorm krachtig."
Meer info op blackhistorymonth.be
