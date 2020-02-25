Bikiniselfie van Jennifer Lopez zet andere moeders aan om gelijkaardige foto’s te delen Liesbeth De Corte

25 februari 2020

09u08 0 Psycho Jennifer Lopez lijkt het elixer voor de eeuwige jeugd ontdekt te hebben. De actrice slash zangeres is 50, maar kan nog steeds pronken met een afgetraind lichaam, zo bewijst ze met een bikiniselfie. Extra leuk is dat die foto ook een ‘body positivity’-beweging in gang heeft gezet. Wereldwijd delen moeders nu ook foto’s van zichzelf in hun ondergoed of zwemkledij, om te tonen dat ze óók trots zijn op hun lichaam.

Enkele dagen geleden postte Jennifer Lopez een opvallende foto op haar sociale media. Ze had een krappe witte bikini aan, waardoor haar sixpack duidelijk zichtbaar was. “Volledig relaxed en helemaal opgeladen”, schreef ze erbij. Die post verzamelde meer dan 8 miljoen likes en een heleboel positieve reacties van haar volgers.

Één van hen was Maria Kang, de oprichtster van No Excuses Mom, een fitnessinitiatief voor mama’s. Ook zij trok een witte bikini aan en ging voor de spiegel staan voor een selfie. Tegelijk riep ze alle vrouwen op om een gezonde levensstijl na te streven en trots te zijn op hun lichaam. “Niet iedereen is een bekendheid. Niet iedereen krijgt miljoenen betaald om er geweldig uit te zien voor een rol in een film”, zo nuanceert ze de foto van Jennifer Lopez. Maar veel bewegen is een must, meent Kang. Ze moedigde andere vrouwen aan om ook een bikini-foto te delen, met de hashtag #JLoChallenge.

En op die vraag werd massaal ingegaan. Het toont maar aan dat body positivity veel meer is dan gespierde armen en buikspieren, en dat jezelf aanvaarden en blij zijn met je lijf veel belangrijker is. Enkele voorbeelden: