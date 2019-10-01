Apple’s nieuwste iPhone jaagt heel wat mensen de stuipen op het lijf Valérie Wauters

01 oktober 2019

07u59

De iPhone 11 Pro is sinds enkele dagen verkrijgbaar, maar niet iedereen is daar even gelukkig mee. Vooral mensen die lijden aan trypofobie hebben het niet begrepen op Apple's nieuwste paradepaardje.

Het nieuwe iPhone-model heeft heel wat te bieden. Naast z’n beschikbaarheid in zes verschillende kleurtjes en een langer batterijleven heeft de smartphone ook een betere camera. En laat daar nu net het schoentje wringen voor al wie aan trypofobie lijdt. Trypofobie staat immers ook bekend als de angst voor kleine gaatjes. De term werd voor het eerst gebruikt in 2005 en komt van het Griekse woord ‘trypo’, wat zoveel betekent als perforeren of het boren van gaten.

De nieuwe iPhone bezit een drievoudig camerasysteem, dat de kwaliteit van iPhonefoto’s moet verbeteren. Kort na de aankondiging van het nieuwe design begonnen echter de eerste bezorgde berichten op het internet op te duiken van trypofobie-lijders. Hun fobie werd immers getriggerd door de vele foto’s die plots opdoken van de nieuwe smartphone. Vooral de drie rondjes op de achterkant, waaruit de camera is opgebouwd, zorgen bij hen voor fysieke ongemakken.

Hoewel trypofobie niet officieel erkend wordt als een ziekte, menen heel wat mensen eraan te lijden. Volgens een artikel in het tijdschrift Psychologica Science zou trypofobie het gevolg kunnen zijn van evolutionaire aanpassing, omdat beelden die trypofobie veroorzaken visuele kenmerken gemeen hebben met een reeks van giftige organismen, zoals slangen en spinnen.

Wil je weten of jij ook last hebt van trypofobie? Bekijk dan onderstaande beelden. Overvalt je een gevoel van walging of angst wanneer je ze bekijkt? Dan behoor jij tot de ongelukkigen die aan de aandoening lijdt.