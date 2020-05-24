Voor eens en voor altijd: bewaar je chocolade in of uit de koelkast? Valérie Wauters

11u03 0 Nina kookt Over chocolade zijn de meningen verdeeld. Niet alleen wat de smaak betreft, maar ook over waar je je favoriete reep het best bewaart. Tot welk kamp behoor jij?

Ben jij team koelkast of team voorraadkast? Wie tot het ene of het andere kamp behoort zal zijn standpunt vast vurig verdedigen. Nu is het tijd om dat debat voor eens en voor altijd te beeïndigen.

Chocolademerk Cadbury bracht immers verlossende antwoord op Twitter. “Chocolade moet je altijd bewaren in een lichtjes koele, droge en donkere omgeving zoals een kast of voorraadkast, bij een temperatuur die onder de 21 graden ligt. Op die manier tast je de kwaliteit van de chocolade niet aan.”

De discussie over het bewaren van chocolade laaide de voorbije dagen weer hoog op, nadat Instagrammer Bruno Bouchet een ‘100% correcte en definitieve lijst’ deelde van wat wél en niet in de koelkast behoort. Al kunnen er uit dat befaamde lijstje misschien nog wel wat andere pittige discussies voortvloeien. Koffiebonen in de koelkast, iemand?