Smullen maar: Ben & Jerry’s deelt zijn beroemde Cookie Dough-recept Nele Annemans

09 juni 2020

14u04 84 Nina kookt Net zoals wij grote fan van het Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough-ijs van Ben & Jerry’s? Dan ben je zonder twijfel ook al op zoek gegaan naar de lekkere stukjes koek die erin zitten. In Amerika kan je dat cookie dough apart kopen, maar niet getreurd, voor de liefhebbers uit andere landen deelde Ben & Jerry’s zonet het recept van zijn bekende koekjesdeeg.

Dit heb je nodig:

- 130 gram bloem

- 8 eetlepels ongezouten boter op kamertemperatuur

- 180 gram bruine suiker

- 1 theelepel vanille-extract

- 2 eetlepels volle room

- ½ theelepel keukenzout

- 80 gram chocolate chips (kleine stukjes chocolade)

Zo ga je aan de slag:

1. Warm de bloem op in de microgolfoven. Dit is een belangrijke stap, omdat je ziek kan worden van rauwe bloem. Doe de bloem in een hittebestendige kom en warm hem op in intervallen van 30 seconden totdat de bloem overal de temperatuur van 74 graden Celsius bereikt heeft. Roer goed tussendoor.

2. Mix de boter en suiker tot een luchtig mengsel.

3. Voeg daar het vanille-extract, de room en het zout aan toe en mix goed door elkaar.

4. Voeg er vervolgende de bloem aan toe en meng hem onder het geheel.

5. En last but not least: doe de chocolate chips erbij!

Serveer en geniet of bewaar de cookie dough in een luchtdichte verpakking in de koelkast.