Groene matcha krijgt concurrentie: blauwe variant kleurt de hipste Instagramaccounts ND

09u06

Bron: Metro UK, Marie Claire 1 Instagram Nina kookt Een beetje zichzelf respecterende hipster kent matcha, het Japanse groene poeder dat je kop thee of smoothie naar een hoger niveau tilt. Het groene wonderpoeder krijgt nu concurrentie van de blauwe variant. Fotogeniek genoeg voor heel wat likes op Instagram, maar een stuk minder voedzaam dan het groene goedje, zo blijkt.

Matcha is een Japans poeder dat van verpulverde matchabladeren gemaakt wordt, en we tot dusver vooral kenden in groene vorm. Het poeder wordt geprezen omwille van zijn antioxidanten en zou je een energieboost bezorgen - als je de suikervrije variant aan je kopje thee, sapje of smoothie toevoegt tenminste. Dankzij de antioxidanten worden aan het poeder allerlei kwaliteiten toegeschreven, zoals het versnellen van je metabolisme, verlagen van de bloeddruk en beschermen tegen kanker en hart- en vaatziekten.

In hipsterland is blauw nu het nieuwe groen, want matcha krijgt concurrentie van een andere kleurvariant. Blauwe matcha is gemaakt van gedroogde kittelbloemen, vandaar de blauwe kleur. Al zullen foodies toch liever voor de groene versie opteren, want aan blauwe matcha worden een stuk minder gezondheidsvoordelen toegeschreven. Surfend op de hype van matcha werd de blauwe variant geïntroduceerd, die heel wat minder antioxidanten, mineralen en vitaminen bevat. Blauwe matcha bevat in tegenstelling tot groene ook geen cafeïne, waardoor die beloofde energieboost er niet zal komen bij het nippen van een blauwgekleurde smoothie.

Het blauwe poeder heeft behalve de naam dus weinig gemeen met groene matcha, en uit gezondheidsoverwegingen hoef je het dus niet op het menu te zetten. Wel kan menig Instagramliefhebber er zijn voordeel mee doen, want het kleurrijke stofje levert prachtige kiekjes op. Tip: met een klein beetje citroen erbij kleurt het poeder zelfs lichtjes paars. Het oog wil soms ook wat.

Smoothiebowl 😋 Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@moderninventive) op 10 jan 2018 om 15:07 CET