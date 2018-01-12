Groene matcha krijgt concurrentie: blauwe variant kleurt de hipste Instagramaccounts
Matcha is een Japans poeder dat van verpulverde matchabladeren gemaakt wordt, en we tot dusver vooral kenden in groene vorm. Het poeder wordt geprezen omwille van zijn antioxidanten en zou je een energieboost bezorgen - als je de suikervrije variant aan je kopje thee, sapje of smoothie toevoegt tenminste. Dankzij de antioxidanten worden aan het poeder allerlei kwaliteiten toegeschreven, zoals het versnellen van je metabolisme, verlagen van de bloeddruk en beschermen tegen kanker en hart- en vaatziekten.
In hipsterland is blauw nu het nieuwe groen, want matcha krijgt concurrentie van een andere kleurvariant. Blauwe matcha is gemaakt van gedroogde kittelbloemen, vandaar de blauwe kleur. Al zullen foodies toch liever voor de groene versie opteren, want aan blauwe matcha worden een stuk minder gezondheidsvoordelen toegeschreven. Surfend op de hype van matcha werd de blauwe variant geïntroduceerd, die heel wat minder antioxidanten, mineralen en vitaminen bevat. Blauwe matcha bevat in tegenstelling tot groene ook geen cafeïne, waardoor die beloofde energieboost er niet zal komen bij het nippen van een blauwgekleurde smoothie.
Het blauwe poeder heeft behalve de naam dus weinig gemeen met groene matcha, en uit gezondheidsoverwegingen hoef je het dus niet op het menu te zetten. Wel kan menig Instagramliefhebber er zijn voordeel mee doen, want het kleurrijke stofje levert prachtige kiekjes op. Tip: met een klein beetje citroen erbij kleurt het poeder zelfs lichtjes paars. Het oog wil soms ook wat.
My obsession with #bluefood continues... Probiotic #bluematcha #chiapudding layered with red cabbage & blueberry #smoothie (I promise you can't even taste the cabbage in it!) 👌🏻 To make chia pudding #probiotic & #gutfriendly I added a little scoop of live bacteria powder (I bought it on Amazon). I've been adding it to a lot of my & my kiddo's #smoothies and even porridge (it hasn't got any after taste) as it's a good way of adding #probiotics into your diet & looking after your #guthealth 😌 Happy weekending beautiful souls xx . . . . . . . . fitfoodienutter #pinksmoothie #cherries #berries #matcha #candidadiet #kaylaitsines #cleaneating #thenewhealthy #lovefood #feedfeed@thefeedfeed #healthyfoodshare #foodphotography #foodstyling #vegan #veganbreakfast #bbgfood #fitfamuk #healthyrecipes #weightloss #vitamix #WHP🌈
Hallo Ihr Lieben 🤗 Ich hoffe, euer Wochenende war bis jetzt gut. Für mich ist heute der letzte Ferientag, morgen geht es wieder zur Arbeit. Nach zwei Wochen Urlaub ist das irgendwie recht hart und ich bin nicht gerade begeistert. Aber da muss man wohl durch und nach einem Tag ist man eh schon wieder im Trott. Wie ist das bei Euch nach dem Urlaub? Seid ihr jeweils voller Schwung und Motivation oder braucht ihr etwas Anlaufzeit? Heute gibt es wunderbare vegane Waffeln zum Frühstück. Das Rezept ist von unserer Frühstückskönigin Bianca @fitnessbianca, die heute Geburtstag hat 🙌🏼 Alles Gute Süsse 🎂🎉💕. Den Joghurt habe ich mit Blue Matcha gefärbt (und die Beeren mit Lightroom 😂😂) Habt einen schönen Sonntag 🤗 . Hi friends, today is my last vacation day and tomorrow I have to go back to work. Quite hard after two weeks holidays. How about you? Have you already started working again or is tomorrow also your first day? Breakfast today are those wonderful vegan waffels. The recipe is by the breakfast queen Bianca @fitnessbianca. By the way happy birthday girl 🎂💕🎉 For the yogurt I used Blue Matcha @matcha.blue (and for the berries I used lightroom 😂😂). Wish you all a wonderful sunday 🤗 . . . . #bluematcha #waffels #heresmyfood #veganfoodshare #sundaybreakfast #ahealthynut #bestofvegan #thrivemags #gloobyfood #beautifulcuisines #feedfeedvegan #buzzfeast #colazione #frühstück #foodstyling #vegetarianfood #cleaneats #sunday #breakfastofchampions #fitnessfood #foodpics #picoftheday #foodstagram #foods4thoughts #f52grams #healthyfoodshare #plantbased #breakfastgoals #waffles
Who said healthy eating is bornig? This beautiful natural blue matcha smoothie topped with mint leaves and kiwi 💙 Isn't this healthy smoothie jar pretty? 😍 #natural #bluefood #bluechaitea #bluematcha #smoothie #healthy #plantbased #fruit #eatclean #banana #cleaneating #icecream #healthyfood #health #smoothiebolw #glutenfree #natural #food #coloring #wholefoods #nice #foodie #organic #fit #nutrition #delicious #nicecream #fruits #yummy #satisfy
Ocean Beach Smoothie Bowl🌊 ((Bananas, blueberries, blackberry, blue matcha @matcha.blue, coconut shreds, coconut milk and vegan graham crumbs 😋 📷 @plant.based.kristy 💙 #plantbased #eattherainbow #natural #bluematcha #colorfulmatcha #sugarfree #dairyfree #matcha #matchablue #healthy #eatclean #healthyfood #gofruityourself #smoothiejar #prettyfood #organicfood #healthycuisines #vitamins #minerals #antioxidants #recipe #fitfood #smoothiebowl #plantbased #fresh #fruits #beautiful #berries #plantpower #bluefood
Reacties