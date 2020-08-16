Gespot op TikTok: kleurrijk ‘cloud bread’ (en je hebt er maar 3 ingrediënten voor nodig) Liesbeth De Corte

16 augustus 2020

13u44

Bron: Glamour, Eigen Berichtgeving 0 Nina kookt Als er een platform is waar we de mosterd halen voor nieuwe recepten of grappige challenges, dan is dat zonder twijfel TikTok. En nu doet er opnieuw een speciaal gerecht de ronde: cloud bread. Het is een soort luchtig, koolhydraatarm broodje dat je kan maken in alle kleuren van de regenboog.

De pandemie doet ons massaal in de keuken duiken. Van bananenbrood tot cakes, taarten en muffins: bakken is nog nooit zo hip geweest. Op sociale media zoals Instagram of TikTok laten mensen dan ook hun beste bakkunsten zien. En de jongste weken is er één gerecht dat geregeld opduikt: cloud bread. Vrij vertaal: wolkenbrood.

TikTokker @linqanaa is de eerste die met het baksel uitpakte. In een video laat ze zien hoe ze eiwit mengt met suiker en Maïzena, tot het mengsel er mooi luchtig uitziet. Ze strooit er nog wat amandelschilfers op en laat ‘het deeg’ even in de oven staan. Het resultaat is een luchtig broodje dat er langs de binnenkant fluffy uitziet, net als de textuur van een suikerspin. Ondertussen hebben al meer dan 4 miljoen mensen het filmpje bekeken.

(Lees verder onder de video.)



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Atkinsdieet

Nieuw is cloud bread niet. Het originele recept dateert al uit 1970. Destijds werd het vooral veel gemaakt door mensen die het atkinsdieet volgden, een bekend koolhydraatarm dieet dat z’n intrede deed in de seventies. Toen werd het ‘wolkenbrood’ nog gemaakt met eieren, roomkaas en bakpoeder.

De nieuwe variant wordt enkel gemaakt met eiwit, suiker en maïszetmeel, al zijn er veel mensen die het leuk vinden om te experimenteren. Sommigen voegen er kleurstoffen aan toe om het brood te voorzien van een pastelkleurtje. Anderen maken er een smaakbommetje van door er extra vanille-extract of aardbeiensmaakstof bij te doen. Zoetebekken werken af met sprinkles. Mag het wat hartiger zijn? Er bestaan ook exemplaren met zeezout, look en parmezaan. Kortom, er is voor iedereen wat wils.

(Lees verder onder de foto’s en video.)



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Zo ga je zelf te werk:

Ingrediënten

• 3 eiwitten

• 10 gram (of 2,5 theelepel) Maïzena

• 2 eetlepels witte suiker

• extra’s naar believen

Bereiding

• Laat de oven voorverwarmen op 150 graden Celsius.

• Klop het eiwit met een staafmixer of met de hand tot het wit begint te schuimen. Voeg er dan Maïzena en suiker aan toe en blijf mengen tot de Maïzena en suiker volledig opgenomen zijn. Uiteindelijk moet je stijve pieken krijgen.

• Bedek een bakplaat met bakpapier en schep alles erop. Je kan er één of meerdere ronde bolletjes van maken, maar dat is geen must. Zet het vervolgens in de oven.

• Haal het broodje na 25 minuten uit de oven. Smakelijk!